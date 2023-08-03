People traveling between Napa Valley and the greater Bay Area must reckon with various Interstate 80 weekend projects scheduled through early September that could send them on long detours.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.
First up are tentatively scheduled eastbound I-80 closures the weekends of Aug. 4 and 18 near Hercules. Eastbound traffic will be detoured at Highway 4 to Interstate 680 and can return to I-80 on Interstate 780. Work is to begin at 9 p.m. Fridays and end at 5 a.m. the following Mondays, a Caltrans press release said.
Caltrans has also slated nightly lane shutdowns at various times during the weekend of Aug. 4 to perform work in Vallejo. There’s no detour in this case, but motorists on eastbound I-80 at night just east of the Carquinez Bridge could see the roadway narrowed to one lane.
Labor Day is to bring the full closure of westbound I-80 at I-780 in Vallejo. Work is to begin at 9 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31 and end at 5 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5. Westbound traffic will be detoured onto I-780 to I-680. Motorists can return to I-80 using Highway 4, Highway 24 or Interstate 580, the press release said.
People with questions can call a hotline at 510 286-0319. They can go to
www.cc80pave.com to learn more about the projects, and view the Caltrans QuickMap at http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov for real-time information.
Workers move a terracotta sculpture in Napa's Rail Arts District along the Napa Valley Wine Train tracks at Vallejo Street. Video by Barry Eberling, Napa Valley Register
Barry Eberling
PHOTOS: Shakespeare Summer Stroll at Di Rosa in Napa
Shakespeare Summer Stroll 4
Actors performed a scene from "A Midsummer Night’s Dream" while weaving around audience members during di Rosa's Shakespeare Summer Stroll last week.
Nick Otto, Register
Shakespeare Summer Stroll 13
An actor dressed as a fairly looks on as parts of A Midsummer Night’s Dream are performed during Shakespeare Summer Stroll at di Rosa Center for Contemporary Art in Napa on Thursday, July 27. The performance, which runs through Sunday, is presented by Napa Valley College and Shakespeare Napa Valley.
Nick Otto, Register
Shakespeare Summer Stroll 15
Actors are seen performing during a piece from The Tempest during Shakespeare Summer Stroll at di Rosa Center for Contemporary Art in Napa on Thursday, July 27. The performance, which runs through Sunday, is presented by Napa Valley College and Shakespeare Napa Valley.
Nick Otto, Register
Shakespeare Summer Stroll 1
Actors perform scenes from "The Taming of the Shrew" during the Shakespeare Summer Stroll at di Rosa Center for Contemporary Art in Carneros on July 27. The performance, which ran through Sunday, was presented by Napa Valley College and Shakespeare Napa Valley.
Nick Otto, Register
Shakespeare Summer Stroll 2
An actor performed a scene from "The Taming of the Shrew" during the Shakespeare Summer Stroll at di Rosa Center July 27 in Carneros.
Nick Otto, Register
Shakespeare Summer Stroll 3
Audience members walked the grounds of di Rosa in Carneros July 27 during a performance of the Shakespeare Summer Stroll.
Nick Otto, Register
Shakespeare Summer Stroll 5
An actor is seen performing during a scene from "The Tempest" July 27, during the Shakespeare Summer Stroll at di Rosa Center for Contemporary Art.
Nick Otto, Register
Shakespeare Summer Stroll 6
An actor performed a scene from "Richard III" July 27 during the Shakespeare Summer Stroll at di Rosa Center for Contemporary Art in Carneros.
Nick Otto, Register
Shakespeare Summer Stroll 7
di Rosa Center for Contemporary Art, in the Carneros area west of Napa, is home to the Shakespeare Summer Stroll, which features scenes from the Bard's plays against the backdrop of the museum's outdoor artworks and landscaping.
Nick Otto, Register
Shakespeare Summer Stroll 8
An actor is seen performing during a piece from "The Tempest" July 27 during the Shakespeare Summer Stroll at di Rosa Center for Contemporary Art in Carneros.
Nick Otto, Register
Shakespeare Summer Stroll 9
Actors perform a scene from "Richard III" during last week's Shakespeare Summer Stroll at di Rosa in Carneros.
Nick Otto, Register
Shakespeare Summer Stroll 10
Performances at last week's Shakespeare Summer Stroll at di Rosa included this scene from the comedy "A Midsummer Night’s Dream." The production was presented by Napa Valley College and Shakespeare Napa Valley.
Nick Otto, Register
Shakespeare Summer Stroll 14
An actor is seen performing during a piece from Hamlet during Shakespeare Summer Stroll at di Rosa Center for Contemporary Art in Napa on Thursday, July 27. The performance, which runs through Sunday, is presented by Napa Valley College and Shakespeare Napa Valley.
Nick Otto, Register
Shakespeare Summer Stroll 16
Actors perform parts of The Taming of the Shrew while interacting with the audience during Shakespeare Summer Stroll at di Rosa Center for Contemporary Art in Napa on Thursday, July 27. The performance, which runs through Sunday, is presented by Napa Valley College and Shakespeare Napa Valley.
Nick Otto, Register
Shakespeare Summer Stroll 17
Actors perform pars of Richard III during Shakespeare Summer Stroll at di Rosa Center for Contemporary Art in Napa on Thursday, July 27. The performance, which runs through Sunday, is presented by Napa Valley College and Shakespeare Napa Valley.
Nick Otto, Register
Shakespeare Summer Stroll 18
Audience members are seen walking as they watch Shakespeare Summer Stroll at di Rosa Center for Contemporary Art in Napa on Thursday, July 27. The performance, which runs through Sunday, is presented by Napa Valley College and Shakespeare Napa Valley.
Nick Otto, Register
Shakespeare Summer Stroll 19
A scene from Shakespeare Summer Stroll at di Rosa Center for Contemporary Art in Napa on Thursday, July 27. The performance, which runs through Sunday, is presented by Napa Valley College and Shakespeare Napa Valley.
Nick Otto, Register
Shakespeare Summer Stroll 20
A scene from Shakespeare Summer Stroll at di Rosa Center for Contemporary Art in Napa on Thursday, July 27. The performance, which runs through Sunday, is presented by Napa Valley College and Shakespeare Napa Valley.
Nick Otto, Register
Shakespeare Summer Stroll
A scene from Shakespeare Summer Stroll at di Rosa Center for Contemporary Art in Napa on Thursday, July 27. The performance, which runs through Sunday, is presented by Napa Valley College and Shakespeare Napa Valley.
Nick Otto, Register
Shakespeare Summer Stroll
A scene from Shakespeare Summer Stroll at di Rosa Center for Contemporary Art in Napa on Thursday, July 27. The performance, which runs through Sunday, is presented by Napa Valley College and Shakespeare Napa Valley.
Nick Otto, Register
Shakespeare Summer Stroll
A scene from Shakespeare Summer Stroll at di Rosa Center for Contemporary Art in Napa on Thursday, July 27. The performance, which runs through Sunday, is presented by Napa Valley College and Shakespeare Napa Valley.
Nick Otto, Register
Shakespeare Summer Stroll
A scene from Shakespeare Summer Stroll at di Rosa Center for Contemporary Art in Napa on Thursday, July 27. The performance, which runs through Sunday, is presented by Napa Valley College and Shakespeare Napa Valley.
Nick Otto, Register
Shakespeare Summer Stroll
A scene from Shakespeare Summer Stroll at di Rosa Center for Contemporary Art in Napa on Thursday, July 27. The performance, which runs through Sunday, is presented by Napa Valley College and Shakespeare Napa Valley.
Nick Otto, Register
Shakespeare Summer Stroll
A scene from Shakespeare Summer Stroll at di Rosa Center for Contemporary Art in Napa on Thursday, July 27. The performance, which runs through Sunday, is presented by Napa Valley College and Shakespeare Napa Valley.
Nick Otto, Register
Shakespeare Summer Stroll
A scene from Shakespeare Summer Stroll at di Rosa Center for Contemporary Art in Napa on Thursday, July 27. The performance, which runs through Sunday, is presented by Napa Valley College and Shakespeare Napa Valley.
Nick Otto, Register
Shakespeare Summer Stroll
A scene from Shakespeare Summer Stroll at di Rosa Center for Contemporary Art in Napa on Thursday, July 27. The performance, which runs through Sunday, is presented by Napa Valley College and Shakespeare Napa Valley.
Nick Otto, Register
Shakespeare Summer Stroll
A scene from Shakespeare Summer Stroll at di Rosa Center for Contemporary Art in Napa on Thursday, July 27. The performance, which runs through Sunday, is presented by Napa Valley College and Shakespeare Napa Valley.
Nick Otto, Register
Shakespeare Summer Stroll
A scene from Shakespeare Summer Stroll at di Rosa Center for Contemporary Art in Napa on Thursday, July 27. The performance, which runs through Sunday, is presented by Napa Valley College and Shakespeare Napa Valley.
Nick Otto, Register
Shakespeare Summer Stroll
A scene from Shakespeare Summer Stroll at di Rosa Center for Contemporary Art in Napa on Thursday, July 27. The performance, which runs through Sunday, is presented by Napa Valley College and Shakespeare Napa Valley.
Nick Otto, Register
Shakespeare Summer Stroll
A scene from Shakespeare Summer Stroll at di Rosa Center for Contemporary Art in Napa on Thursday, July 27. The performance, which runs through Sunday, is presented by Napa Valley College and Shakespeare Napa Valley.
Nick Otto, Register
Shakespeare Summer Stroll
A scene from Shakespeare Summer Stroll at di Rosa Center for Contemporary Art in Napa on Thursday, July 27. The performance, which runs through Sunday, is presented by Napa Valley College and Shakespeare Napa Valley.
Nick Otto, Register
Shakespeare Summer Stroll
A scene from Shakespeare Summer Stroll at di Rosa Center for Contemporary Art in Napa on Thursday, July 27. The performance, which runs through Sunday, is presented by Napa Valley College and Shakespeare Napa Valley.
Nick Otto, Register
Shakespeare Summer Stroll
A scene from Shakespeare Summer Stroll at di Rosa Center for Contemporary Art in Napa on Thursday, July 27. The performance, which runs through Sunday, is presented by Napa Valley College and Shakespeare Napa Valley.
Nick Otto, Register
Shakespeare Summer Stroll
A scene from Shakespeare Summer Stroll at di Rosa Center for Contemporary Art in Napa on Thursday, July 27. The performance, which runs through Sunday, is presented by Napa Valley College and Shakespeare Napa Valley.
Nick Otto, Register
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.