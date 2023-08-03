People traveling between Napa Valley and the greater Bay Area must reckon with various Interstate 80 weekend projects scheduled through early September that could send them on long detours.

First up are tentatively scheduled eastbound I-80 closures the weekends of Aug. 4 and 18 near Hercules. Eastbound traffic will be detoured at Highway 4 to Interstate 680 and can return to I-80 on Interstate 780. Work is to begin at 9 p.m. Fridays and end at 5 a.m. the following Mondays, a Caltrans press release said.

Caltrans has also slated nightly lane shutdowns at various times during the weekend of Aug. 4 to perform work in Vallejo. There’s no detour in this case, but motorists on eastbound I-80 at night just east of the Carquinez Bridge could see the roadway narrowed to one lane.

Labor Day is to bring the full closure of westbound I-80 at I-780 in Vallejo. Work is to begin at 9 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31 and end at 5 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5. Westbound traffic will be detoured onto I-780 to I-680. Motorists can return to I-80 using Highway 4, Highway 24 or Interstate 580, the press release said.

People with questions can call a hotline at 510 286-0319. They can go to www.cc80pave.com to learn more about the projects, and view the Caltrans QuickMap at http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov for real-time information.

