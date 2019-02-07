Vehicles are being escorted off the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge where pieces of concrete reportedly fell from the upper westbound deck to the lower eastbound deck Thursday morning, the California Highway Patrol said.
Both directions of the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge are closed.
Caltrans estimated the closure will be for around four hours.
A driver initially reported to the CHP that his eastbound vehicle was struck by a large piece of concrete but he kept driving to get to an airport, CHP Officer Andrew Barclay said. That information, however has not been confirmed, Barclay said.
There is no information about what caused concrete to fall from the upper deck, Barclay said.