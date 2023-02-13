Motorists driving on Highway 29 in south Napa County can expect periodic delays as Caltrans workers repair the pavement potholes and rough spots left behind by storms in late December and January.

Though Highway 29 will be remain open in both directions, Caltrans will be closing lanes along the stretch from Highway 12 near the Napa County Airport industrial area to Mini Drive in Vallejo. Work is to be from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Southbound work is expected to last through Thursday. Northbound work will begin immediately after that and continue until Feb. 20, a Caltrans news release said.

All work is weather-dependent. Work may be extended or rescheduled due to bad weather, according to the agency.

For 24/7 traffic updates, please visit 511.org at https://twitter.com/511SFBay. For real-time information, please visit Caltrans QuickMap at http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov.

Photos: Napa Valley Faces and Places, February 12, 2023