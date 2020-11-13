Caltrans scraps proposed upgrades to Highway 29 bridges after St. Helena opposition

ST. HELENA -- Caltrans has tabled its plans to upgrade and widen two historic Highway 29 bridges after heavy opposition from the St. Helena community.

Caltrans had planned to replace the stone rails of the York Creek Bridge south of Beringer Vineyards and the Sulphur Creek Bridge north of Gott’s because they no longer meet current safety standards.

The proposals met with heavy opposition during public meetings in 2019, with residents criticizing the appearance of the proposed new rails and decrying the loss of the historic stones.

“Based on community feedback, (Caltrans) is no longer advancing those projects,” City Manager Mark Prestwich told the City Council on Tuesday, adding that city officials were recently notified of the decision.

Public Works Director Erica Ahmann Smithies said community opposition led Caltrans to “table (the projects) for now.”

