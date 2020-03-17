Caltrans suspends homeless camp cleanups amid coronavirus outbreak

Mar. 17--Caltrans suspended most roadside homeless camp cleanups on Monday, citing risks from coronavirus.

The department made the change after the International Union of Operating Engineers, a union representing maintenance workers tasked with the cleanups, filed a grievance last week.

"Families are concerned, their wives and children are concerned about them cleaning up the camps and bringing it home at the end of the day," Steve Crouch, the union's director of public employees, said after filing the grievance. "We figured we'd go a little bit on the offense here rather than on defense."

The department clears up to 40 camps per day along the state's highways and underpasses, with contractors performing some of the work.

Highway maintenance workers have complained the work, which can involve cleaning up human waste and other hazardous materials, falls outside their duties.

Monday's suspension will apply for at least 30 days, when the policy will be revisited, according to Caltrans' response to the grievance.