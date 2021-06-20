 Skip to main content
Caltrans to begin repairs on Capell Creek Bridge

  • Updated
Caltrans logo

A four-month project to repair a bridge built in 1907 along Napa County's state Highway 121 will begin Monday.

Caltrans crews will begin preservation work on the Capell Creek Bridge along Highway 121, which is also Monticello Road. The work will take place between Circle Oaks Drive and Longhorn Ridge Road.

The bridge repairs will consist of repairing cracks, road breaks and replacing the northwest wingwall.

The repair work will require crews to shift traffic for both directions of travel into a single northbound or southbound lane depending on the construction stages.

A one-way traffic signal system and temporary concrete barriers will be used to guide traffic into one lane for use by both directions of travel during the construction work.

Bicyclists will share the main traffic lanes with vehicular traffic within the project limits.

