Caltrans is scheduled to perform daytime road work on California Boulevard between Clay Street and First Street Tuesday through Friday this week as part of the roundabout project.
The southbound lane of California Boulevard will be temporarily closed to accommodate the work. Traffic will be detoured onto Clay and Walnut streets, then to First.
The work is scheduled to take place between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. The northbound lane will remain open.
The purpose of the closures is to accommodate work on three roundabouts that will be installed in the area. This project is expected to conclude in 2020.