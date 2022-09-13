Caltrans to shut down Highway 29 left turn lane at Soscol Junction in south Napa

Motorists on northbound Highway 29 will no longer be able to make a left turn onto Soscol Ferry Road starting Thursday.

The left-turn lane is to close as part of the Soscol Junction project. The closure will allow crews to start building a temporary roadway in the center median. That roadway will be used by southbound Highway 29 traffic during the next construction phase in November.

Motorists on northbound Highway 29 for a detour will take Airport Boulevard to Devlin Road to Soscol Ferry Road, a Caltrans news release said.

Soscol Junction is a project to remove the traffic signals where Highway 29 intersects with Highway 221 (Napa-Vallejo Highway) and Soscol Ferry Road. The highway will be put on an overpass. Highway 221/Soscol Ferry Road will pass underneath, with two roundabouts controlling traffic there.