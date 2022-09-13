 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Caltrans to shut down Highway 29 left turn lane at Soscol Junction in south Napa

Motorists on northbound Highway 29 will no longer be able to make a left turn onto Soscol Ferry Road starting Thursday.

The left-turn lane is to close as part of the Soscol Junction project. The closure will allow crews to start building a temporary roadway in the center median. That roadway will be used by southbound Highway 29 traffic during the next construction phase in November.

Motorists on northbound Highway 29 for a detour will take Airport Boulevard to Devlin Road to Soscol Ferry Road, a Caltrans news release said.

Soscol Junction is a project to remove the traffic signals where Highway 29 intersects with Highway 221 (Napa-Vallejo Highway) and Soscol Ferry Road. The highway will be put on an overpass. Highway 221/Soscol Ferry Road will pass underneath, with two roundabouts controlling traffic there.

