Caltrans will close lanes Monday night at Silverado Trail and Lincoln Avenue

Caltrans has scheduled an overnight road repair on Silverado Trail at Lincoln Avenue in Napa starting at 9 p.m. Monday, Oct. 26, and lasting until 5 a.m. the next morning.

Crews will be closing off the intersection in both directions to complete the road work and will detour motorists onto city streets while crews work on the road repairs.

Alabama Street and Clark Avenue to Silverado Trail/Highway 121 will also be closed off to thru traffic but residents will be able to access their home.

Motorists traveling northbound on SR-121 will need to take Summit Avenue to East Avenue to travel north of the Lincoln intersection.

SR-121 southbound traffic will need to take East Avenue to Summit Avenue to travel south of the intersection.

Those heading east on Lincoln will be detoured to southbound Silverado, then to Summit to East Ave to get north of the intersection.

Motorists are advised to expect delays and to plan an alternate route during the road work hours.