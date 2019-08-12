Caltrans announced Monday that the closure of First Street for roundabout construction will happen Labor Day week, not in August as first planned.
This closure will require thousands of westbound motorists to detour off First onto side streets or to divert to other Highway 29 overcrossings to avoid backups.
Also, California Boulevard will be blocked to north-south through traffic, although southbound vehicles will still be able to turn westbound onto First.
Caltrans is shutting down First at California to build the first of three roundabouts. The First Street roundabout is expected to open in December.
That's when traffic on the one-way couplets, First and Second, will be reversed, making First a street leading into downtown.
In its news release, Caltrans said motorists should expect delays and exercise caution during the road closure.
During the closure, motorists driving eastbound on First from Highway 29 will be able to make a right turn on California going south to get to Second and Third streets. Traffic traveling eastbound will be able to make a right turn on California going south.
Detour details
-- California southbound will turn left at Clay Street, then right at Seymour Street, then right at Third Street to get back to California to continue southbound.
-- California northbound will turn right at Second, then left at Seymour, then left at Clay Street to get back to northbound California.
-- First Street westbound will turn right at Walnut Street, then left on Clay to Caifornia.
The northbound First Street onramp, currently closed, is expected to re-open in the fall.