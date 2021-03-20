 Skip to main content
CalVet: Family visits to Yountville Veterans Home residents may soon resume
alert top story
Pandemic

CalVet: Family visits to Yountville Veterans Home residents may soon resume

Veterans Home of California, Yountville

The entrance to the Holderman building at the Veterans Home of California in Yountville.

 Register file photo

As soon as next week, the families of Yountville Veterans Home residents may get something denied them during a year of pandemic and enforced distancing: the chance to visit loved ones face to face.

With the spread of the coronavirus slowing in California since a surge around the Christmas holiday, the state-run community that more than 700 military retirees and spouses call home may open up to scheduled visits “in the next week,” the state Department of Veterans Affairs recently announced.

The facility has been largely off-limits to visitors, including residents’ family members, since the COVID-19 pandemic triggered sweeping stay-at-home orders that began in March 2020 in an attempt to check the virus’s spread.

CalVet will provide updates to Veterans Home residents and their families over the next several days, including contact information to schedule visits and any requirements for visiting the grounds, spokesperson Lindsey Sin said in an email.

All eight Veterans Homes operated by the state have either begun accepting family members or are preparing to do so, according to Sin. At sites that have reopened, meetings of residents and relatives so far have taken place only outdoors, and each home’s visitation plan must be approved by the CalVet clinical care director and the local county public health department.

As of Friday morning, Napa County Public Health Director Dr. Karen Relucio had not yet received a visitation plan for the vets home, county spokesperson Janet Upton said.

The return of visitors would become perhaps the Yountville home’s largest step toward normality since the spread of COVID-19, which has inflicted some of its heaviest toll of death and illness on the elderly and especially those living in group homes, where outbreaks can spread rapidly.

All eight Veterans Homes closed to visitors on March 15, 2020, except for those seeing residents in hospice care. Group trips and other activities were suspended, and the dining hall first moved to staggered mealtimes before a shift to grab-and-go service.

The Veterans Home population was one of Napa County’s first communities to receive supplies of COVID-19 vaccine, along with about 50 other local group homes. Inoculation clinics to provide Pfizer’s two-dose vaccine at the Yountville complex began Dec. 30, and about 90% of residents and 80% of employees have since been fully immunized, Sin said.

Since then, the Veterans Home has gradually reopened its social activities but continues to keep up the same requirements — face masks and physical spacing that took effect at the start of the pandemic, according to Sin.

Group activities are taking place only outdoors in groups of six to 12, and mask-wearing and distancing rules apply to both vaccinated and unvaccinated residents. The library, fitness center, music room, and art center are available only by appointment and at less than their normal capacity.

A quarter of the residents in the home’s independent living units are tested for COVID-19 weekly, while all staff, as well as residents receiving nursing care, are tested every week, according to Sin.

Sin declined to release the total number of coronavirus infections reported at the Veterans Home but said no employees and fewer than 11 residents were COVID-positive as of Thursday.

The first coronavirus cases at the Yountville home were reported in July when a resident and two employees contracted COVID-19. One of the workers, 62-year-old Gwendolyn Robinson of Vallejo, died July 18. (Both employees were exposed to COVID-19 away from the campus, CalVet said at the time.) People in two residential blocks also were quarantined for two weeks after possible contact with an infected worker.

As COVID-19 cases began climbing in November, CalVet went further and imposed a two-hour limit on residents’ departures from the Yountville Home, except for medical appointments. Those returning from longer departures were required to quarantine in their rooms for several days.

Despite widespread vaccination of the Yountville home’s residents in the months since, safety measures remain in effect, including grab-and-go food service for most residents and meals-on-wheels delivery to those in isolation due to the virus. The main dining room is expected to reopen at 25% capacity in the coming weeks, according to Sin — mirroring the return of table service to some Napa County restaurants after the county rose from purple to red status on the state’s four-tier scale of controlling the viral spread.

Through Thursday, Napa County had confirmed 9,233 coronavirus infections and 77 deaths during the pandemic. Local doses of the two-part COVID-19 vaccines produced by Pfizer and Moderna, which both gained federal approval in December, have totaled 71,136.

You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com

Public Safety Reporter

Howard Yune covers public safety for the Napa Valley Register. He has been a reporter and photographer for the Register since 2011, and previously wrote for the Marysville Appeal-Democrat, Anaheim Bulletin and Coos Bay (Oregon) World.

