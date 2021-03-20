CalVet: Family visits to Yountville Veterans Home residents may soon resume

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Group activities are taking place only outdoors in groups of six to 12, and mask-wearing and distancing rules apply to both vaccinated and unvaccinated residents. The library, fitness center, music room, and art center are available only by appointment and at less than their normal capacity.

A quarter of the residents in the home’s independent living units are tested for COVID-19 weekly, while all staff, as well as residents receiving nursing care, are tested every week, according to Sin.

Sin declined to release the total number of coronavirus infections reported at the Veterans Home but said no employees and fewer than 11 residents were COVID-positive as of Thursday.

The first coronavirus cases at the Yountville home were reported in July when a resident and two employees contracted COVID-19. One of the workers, 62-year-old Gwendolyn Robinson of Vallejo, died July 18. (Both employees were exposed to COVID-19 away from the campus, CalVet said at the time.) People in two residential blocks also were quarantined for two weeks after possible contact with an infected worker.