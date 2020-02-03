{{featured_button_text}}

A Veterans Home of California resident who was injured Saturday in a room fire was briefly hospitalized and then released after suffering a minor burn, according to the state Department of Veterans Affairs, which supervises the Yountville retirement community.

The cause of the fire was a candle inside a room at Washington Hall, said CalVet spokesperson Joshua Kiser. No other areas of the building were closed off after the incident, he said.

The fire was reported at 3:18 p.m. to Cal Fire, which sent firefighters to the Veterans Home campus from the nearby fire station in Yountville. Flames were confined to the resident's room, according to the agency.

You can reach Howard Yune at 707-256-2214 or hyune@napanews.com

