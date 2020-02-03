A Veterans Home of California resident who was injured Saturday in a room fire was briefly hospitalized and then released after suffering a minor burn, according to the state Department of Veterans Affairs, which supervises the Yountville retirement community.
The cause of the fire was a candle inside a room at Washington Hall, said CalVet spokesperson Joshua Kiser. No other areas of the building were closed off after the incident, he said.
The fire was reported at 3:18 p.m. to Cal Fire, which sent firefighters to the Veterans Home campus from the nearby fire station in Yountville. Flames were confined to the resident's room, according to the agency.