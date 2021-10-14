Cambria Hotel Napa Valley now open

Lott had this to say about how Cambria fits in the Napa County hotel industry.

“My take on it is we’ve got some strong competition,” he said. “There are a lot of really great options for people visiting the Napa Valley. That tells me we’ve got to be on top of things, everything from service to cleanliness to having a really good food and beverage program that’s going to be competitive.”

To that end, the hotel features Mary Elizabeth's restaurant and bar. It’s named after the Wood’s grandmother.

“I knew from the very beginning we’d have to execute that very well to be competitive in this market,” said Lott. “We definitely aren’t going to be if we let that slide. We want to match what people’s expectations are when they come to Napa. We’ve got to be on it in order to be competitive and I think that we are.”

Many Napa employers are reporting difficulties in hiring enough, and trained staff.

“That was a thing I was most nervous about when we were first opening,” he admitted. Because the project was on hold for a time, it was hard to plan the hiring. “When got the green light, we had to get the whole team hired,” very quickly, he said. “But we really tried to leverage the fact that we are brand new to generate some excitement and buzz.”