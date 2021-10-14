Cambria Hotel Napa Valley now open

The days of La Bamba are long gone. Where once stood a derelict Soscol Avenue bar, a new four-story hotel has risen, one that offers an “upscale but approachable” overnight experience.
After a four-year construction period, the Cambria Hotel Napa Valley is now open for business.
“It’s a fantastic sigh of relief,” to finally open, said David Wood of Stratus Development. “It’s just great.”
“It’s been a long time coming but we made it,” said hotel General Manager Travis Lott.
Totaling 90 rooms, the Cambria Hotel Napa Valley offers features “resort-style accommodations with upscale amenities,” including a full-service restaurant and bar, outdoor patio, fireplace and spa, said a news release.
The hotel is located at 320 Soscol Ave.
Wednesday afternoon Cambria Napa Valley hosted an official opening ceremony. It was developed by Stratus Development of Newport Beach, is managed by Azul Hospitality Group and operates under the Choice Hotels International brand.
A hotel has been planned for the former La Bamba property for more than a decade. Former owners, which included members of Napa’s Altamura family, originally announced plans for such an operation. In 2017, those owners sold the land to Stratus Development.
Stratus Development originally said the hotel would cost at least $30 million and take about 14 months to complete.
It took four years.
“We had a few obstacles,” said Andrew Wood, co-developer.
The developers faced delays due to wildfires, one season of heavy rains, the COVID-19 pandemic, and then labor and supply chain issues, said David Wood, co-developer.
An archaeological survey found “significant” Native American artifacts which had to be reviewed and then properly replaced at the site. At one point work on the hotel shut down completely.
As the pandemic dragged on, a new investor was brought in to help bring the project to the finish line. David Wood said that thanks to the reputation of the Napa Valley lodging industry, that new investor, "knew Napa would come back. They saw long term what a great market Napa is.”
“The Wood brothers kept their eye on the goal and it’s really amazing seeing how close it is to the original vision,” said Lott.
“They didn’t want to compromise,” the GM said. “They wanted to make sure the quality was there and we weren’t cutting any corners.”
That’s apparent when you walk into the building, Lott said, describing the vibe as “upscale but approachable.”
Cambria, a relatively newer hotel brand for California, is an unknown name in the Napa Valley hotel market, he acknowledged.
Yet, “I like the idea of being the underdog in the market and being able to surprise people with the quality of the product,” said Lott.
Former property owner George Altamura attended the Cambria opening ceremony on Wednesday. He was thrilled with the final result, Altamura said. “I’m happy,” he said. “It’s beautiful … like a high-end hotel.”
Now that he’s seen the final result did he wish he’d held onto the property and built the hotel like he originally planned?
“Oh, not me,” Altamura said. “I never look back,” he said. He’s about to turn 90, said Altamura. “I don’t have that time.”
Visitor Caleb Starkey, traveling from the Washington D.C. area, said he was happy so far with his stay at the Cambria hotel.
“It’s nicely appointed, its clean, it’s got a decent amount of amenities for the price,” Starkey said. “It’s a good value,” considering it’s location in Napa Valley.
The hotel made a hard push to be open by BottleRock weekend, said Lott. “We’re just down the street, it’s a perfect location,” for both BottleRock ticket holders and staffers.
Some people might think the Napa experience is out of their reach, Lott said. However, “we’re here to provide that opportunity, to offer the distinctive experience that people think of when they think of Napa."
Rates at the Cambria currently range from the mid $200s during the week and over $400 on the weekends when demand is higher, said Lott.
Demand has been strong, said the GM.
“It’s been amazing how well the hotel has performed so soon after opening. I’m just kind of blown away at the market.”
Lott said occupancy has been in the 70% range, “which is great for a brand new hotel.” Another Cambria opened in Rohnert Park last August, albeit during one lockdown period, and that Cambria took quite a bit longer to get up to higher occupancy numbers, he said. The Rohnert Park Cambria is also owned by Stratus Development.
According to data from STR, Napa County hotel occupancy year-to-date has averaged 57%. Year-to-date, the average Napa County hotel room daily room rate is $368.
Lott had this to say about how Cambria fits in the Napa County hotel industry.
“My take on it is we’ve got some strong competition,” he said. “There are a lot of really great options for people visiting the Napa Valley. That tells me we’ve got to be on top of things, everything from service to cleanliness to having a really good food and beverage program that’s going to be competitive.”
To that end, the hotel features Mary Elizabeth's restaurant and bar. It’s named after the Wood’s grandmother.
“I knew from the very beginning we’d have to execute that very well to be competitive in this market,” said Lott. “We definitely aren’t going to be if we let that slide. We want to match what people’s expectations are when they come to Napa. We’ve got to be on it in order to be competitive and I think that we are.”
Many Napa employers are reporting difficulties in hiring enough, and trained staff.
“That was a thing I was most nervous about when we were first opening,” he admitted. Because the project was on hold for a time, it was hard to plan the hiring. “When got the green light, we had to get the whole team hired,” very quickly, he said. “But we really tried to leverage the fact that we are brand new to generate some excitement and buzz.”
So far, he’s been able to hire the staff needed.
And what about the beavers who were known to live in the creek just south of the hotel? Lott has heard of them, he said.
“So far I haven’t seen any in the creek, but it’s also really low right now, without having any rain.”
Instead of beavers, “What I see the most out here is deer.”
