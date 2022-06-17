Camille Creek Community School graduates ready to take on life's challenges

Napa’s Camille Creek Community School held a ceremony Friday morning to honor 28 graduating students who’d pushed through tough times to earn their degrees.

Caroline Wilson, director of the school, said in an interview the school serves students — currently about 110 of them, from sixth grade to 12th — who are referred there either following expulsion from another school, truancy or probation. Wilson added that supporting the social and emotional wellbeing of the students is the school’s primary job, given that paying attention to those needs can bring the students to a place where they want to learn.

“Basically our students have not done well, either through truancy or behavior issues, whatever the circumstances might be,” Wilson said. “And so we look to create a different experience for the students.”

Annabelle Bergen, the student speaker at the ceremony, said school staff have helped her and the other students immensely, and that the school has taught her plenty of life lessons to go with her school lessons. Staff members were even there for her when her family members weren’t, she said, even though she didn’t know them very well.

“They didn’t have to care about me; they didn’t have to be there and listen, but they did,” Bergen said. “So these aren’t just ordinary people; they’re extraordinary for sure.”

Bergen added that she’s had to go through expulsion, arrests and probation, among other challenges. She bounced around to several different Napa schools throughout her K-12 journey and ultimately decided to stay at Camille Creek in her sophomore year, she said.

Dade Buer, another graduate, said he’s managed to graduate a year early at Camille Creek. He’s planning to work in Napa and save up money, then go to a trade school, though he’s not sure precisely which one yet.

Bergen said she’s also planning to work for a year or two, and then go to a junior college. She’s hoping to eventually attend the University of Southern California.

Both said they were excited and relieved to be graduating.

The speakers at the ceremony all touched upon the students’ unconventional path to graduation and praised them for pushing forward.

“There is not one among you who has not had some kind of setback. And some of you have faced tremendous obstacles,” Wilson told the graduates on Friday. “And yet each one of you is here today because you persevered.”

Amanda Gibbs, Napa County’s chief probation officer, noted that the graduates had made it through not only their own struggles, but also fires and the COVID-19 pandemic. She said it’s important for all of them to remember they’ve already demonstrated they have the skills necessary to overcome life’s various challenges.

Barbara Nemko, superintendent of the Napa County Office of Education, said the teachers, school staff, parents and friends had all helped the students graduate, but ultimately the students had completed the necessary work themselves.

“In the end, you did the work,” Nemko said. “We don’t just give out these diplomas. You have to earn them, and you did that.”

Nemko added that the students have graduated at a great time, considering employers are looking for people who “will show up, who will work hard, and are wanting to do a good job.” She told the graduates to not be afraid to dream and to keep moving forward despite difficulties they may encounter.

“You are going to fall down. But the world doesn’t care how many times you fall down. As long as it’s one less than the number of times you get back up.” Nemko said. “I think we’ll be talking for the next 50 years about the mistakes we made during COVID. Should we have locked down? Shouldn’t we have locked down? What should we have done? People make mistakes, even the people that we think are the smartest people in the world. So just remember: you've got to get up every time and move forward.”

