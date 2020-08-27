Camper Culture: For some Napa County evacuees, 'home' now has four wheels

Penley’s own parents, who live in Cloverdale, had driven their motor home from its space in Healdsburg down to Napa to join Penley’s family at the Expo site. Penley’s son is enjoying the time with his grandparents, who usually live an hour and a half away, and has adjusted fairly well to the evacuations, Penley said.

Plus, Penley added: this is something of a new normal for his family. They traded in a smaller vehicle for the camper they’re in now in 2017. Three out of the next four summers have been partially spent evacuated and living inside of it, according to Penley: first during the wildfires that ravaged Napa County in 2017, then in the Kincade Fire in 2019, and again this year.

“We’re now used to bailing out in the trailer,” he said. A number of his neighbors from Berryessa Highlands had the same idea; Penley has seen a number of familiar faces in the few days he’s been parked at the Expo.

“We’re making the best of it,” he said. “We’ve eaten dinners together. We’ll try to pretend we’re camping together like we planned it.”

Miracle’s family is similarly grateful for the space where they’ve been staying. They received word that the ranch could be without power for as many as 30 days, she said Wednesday, but were expecting to be able to return also by the end of the week.