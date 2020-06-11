Campgrounds to reopen at 27 California state parks

To reserve a site, go to www.reservecalifornia.com

There is a complication: Anyone with existing campground reservations between Friday and June 21 had those reservations cancelled and must book again, Sandoval said. That's because only half the spaces will be open at first in those campsites, and state officials decided not to randomly cancel half the bookings, but rather start with all new reservations.

People who have state parks campsite reservations after June 21 may have them cancelled if the campgrounds they are booked in have not yet reopened, Sandoval said. Parks officials are working with county health officers to open more campgrounds, and many of the reservations may be honored, she said. That will depend on how fast or slow COVID-19 spreads.

"The important message to everybody is that COVID still remains fluid," she said. "The number of park units that we are reopening for camping can fluctuate depending on the public health orders. Our commitment is to keeping the public safe."

Campers whose existing reservations are cancelled with be notified by email and refunded their money, Sandoval said.

Anyone with questions can call Reserve California at 1-800-444-7275, she added.