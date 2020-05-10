Campuses may lack students, but some Napa school workers remain on the job

The team maintains 28 different preschools around Napa Valley, many on the same site as local elementary schools, plus Camille Creek Community School, the NCOE campus on Imola Avenue and other facilities.

“Those four gentleman have been working since the shutdown,” said Rossi. Grounds still need maintaining, “and they have been doing nonstop deep sanitizing from ceilings to floors to playgrounds.”

“We want to make sure everything is sanitized and clean so when we do get the OK to come back into the classroom, I feel it’s safe for staff and students,” said Rossi.

Rossi said his team uses the same kind of cleaning products that hospitals use. On playground structures, they first spray disinfectant on the equipment “and then we wash it off and then it is wiped down with microfiber towels.”

Inside classrooms, staff uses microfiber towels and peroxide cleaners to wipe down everything from the door hands to the walls, sinks, all floors and scrubbed, cleaned and waxed. Carpets are steam cleaned.

“We’re being super thorough.”