Campuses may lack students, but some Napa school workers remain on the job
Education

Campuses may lack students, but some Napa school workers remain on the job

With 32 campuses, the Napa Valley Unified School District has hundreds of acres of land and property to manage and maintain. 

And even though school sites are temporarily closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the grass still needs to be cut.

That’s where operations workers from the NVUSD come in. While Napa teachers and students are sequestered at home doing distance learning, these staffers have remained on the job, mowing, sanitizing, cleaning and otherwise maintaining Napa’s school campuses.

“The operations services team are our unsung heroes,” said Michael Pearson, executive director of school planning and construction, maintenance and operations at NVUSD.

Most of those workers can’t do their jobs remotely, he noted. “They have to report to work to ensure that the facilities and our equipment continue to operate properly.”

It’s no change from any other emergency, such as a flood, earthquake or wildfires, said Pearson.

“They have been there willing to do whatever is necessary.”

Pearson said he couldn’t give exact numbers, but he oversees more than 200 employees in departments including maintenance, grounds, operations, custodians, food service and transportation.

To comply with the public health order for social distancing, “we are staggering employee shifts, thus limiting the number of employees performing work at a site. All employees are assigned a shift unless they are sick, have an underlying health condition with a note from a physician and/or over the age of 65. We are also ensuring services are able to be performed within the required six feet of other people and/or safely with protective gear,” he said.

Some may question why the district doesn’t simply just let the grass grow.

“If we don’t mow the grass, it will get too long and turn to weeds,” and then it becomes a fire hazard, Pearson said. “That’s no good.”

Other essential functions that need to continue on include any safety-related work, frequent disinfecting of restrooms, counter tops and other high touch areas in offices and school sites when personnel have to report to work.”

“We maintain our school sites with regular, routine maintenance,” he said.

They aren’t the only ones. Maintenance and operations workers for the Napa County Office of Education are also still at work.

That group includes staffers Albert Navarro, Richard Cole, Michael Moore and Mike Morgan.

“We’re small but mighty,” said supervisor Allen Rossi.

The team maintains  28 different preschools around Napa Valley, many on the same site as local elementary schools, plus Camille Creek Community School, the NCOE campus on Imola Avenue and other facilities.

“Those four gentleman have been working since the shutdown,” said Rossi. Grounds still need maintaining, “and they have been doing nonstop deep sanitizing from ceilings to floors to playgrounds.”

“We want to make sure everything is sanitized and clean so when we do get the OK to come back into the classroom, I feel it’s safe for staff and students,” said Rossi.

Rossi said his team uses the same kind of cleaning products that hospitals use. On playground structures, they first spray disinfectant on the equipment “and then we wash it off and then it is wiped down with microfiber towels.”

Inside classrooms, staff uses microfiber towels and peroxide cleaners to wipe down everything from the door hands to the walls, sinks, all floors and scrubbed, cleaned and waxed. Carpets are steam cleaned.

“We’re being super thorough.”

The team is also helping run a “grab and go” meal program on Tuesdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. to noon at the NCOE offices at 2121 Imola Ave. Meals are available for any child 18 years or under, said the NCOE.

Rossi said he is proud of his team. “They come to work with a smile. They really feel like they have a purpose here and they understand that. Custodians don’t get a lot of credit for the day in work they do.”

Normally, maintenance and operations are behind the scenes, said Rossi.

These days, “We’re on the front lines.”

You can reach reporter Jennifer Huffman at 256-2218 or jhuffman@napanews.com

