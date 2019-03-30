You probably won't see a driver high on cannabis drifting out of their lane, speeding, trailing cars or taking risky decisions the way a drunk driver would, police say.
They're also arrested far less frequently — drivers high on cannabis comprise less than a tenth of the Napa Police Department's driving under the influence arrests, said Sgt. Kristofer Jenny of the department's traffic division at a presentation on DUI last Wednesday.
Drivers high on cannabis are more likely than drunk drivers to move within their lane, drive slowly and keep their distance from other cars. But like drunk drivers, high drivers are slower to react to unexpected events.
"Cannabis users tend to compensate effectively for their deficits by driving more carefully," wrote researchers with the U.S. Veterans Affairs of Connecticut Healthcare and Yale University School of Medicine. "Unexpected events are still difficult to handle under the influence of marijuana."
Public opinion does not condemn high driving in the same way that it does drunk driving, said Megan Dominici of the Napa County DUI Coalition. Anti-DUI advocates like Dominici hope to change your mind.
"We've done a lot of work to educate on the dangers of drinking and driving," she said. "Now we have a whole new thing in the mix and we kind of have to do it all over again."
Officers don't check for drug impairment with a breathalyzer, like they might for alcohol impairment. They may check a driver's pulse, muscle tone or check to see whether there is a coating on their tongue caused by drug use, said Rachel Brockl, a DUI attorney with the Napa County District Attorney's Office, in a previous interview.
Six Napa police officers are trained experts in identifying drugged drivers, said Sgt. Jenny during his presentation. More than 60 have been trained to administer field sobriety tests and learn the basics of drugged driving.
Though California legalized the recreational use of cannabis for adults aged 21 and older, it's still illegal to drive with the drug in your system, have an open container of cannabis in your vehicle or use it in a parked or moving car, according to information provided by Napa police.
It might take less cannabis than you think to get high. Parents: experts agree that the stuff is more potent now than it was in your youth, and V.A./Yale researchers found cannabis appears to impair driving skills with as much as a third of a joint smoked.
The dangers of drunk driving make sense to people because there has been so much education on the topic, said Dominici of the DUI coalition. People hail rides on ride-sharing apps and have moved past the stigma of returning to the restaurant for their car on a day after drinking. But some people she encounters feel that stoned driving isn't as bad as drunk driving.
"Whatever people mean by that, it doesn't really matter," she said. "You're impaired and it is very dangerous."
So what might it take for people to take seriously the threats of driving under the influence of cannabis?
"We have to (educate) our kids, and maybe through them, we'll hit the parents," she said.