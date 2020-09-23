Candidates in Napa mayor election race make their cases in online forum

As Napa prepares to cope with deep cuts to hotel, sales and other revenue during the pandemic, Gentry pledged to oppose putting too heavy a burden for the recovery on taxpayers. “We're taxed enough already, and I don't want to see us put more taxes on the backs of our community,” she said.

Answering questions about Napa's response to this year's anti-racism demonstrations — which included a city declaration classifying systemic discrimination as a public health crisis — Sedgley pointed to more and deeper city outreach to residents as a key to making all Napans feel included and taken into account. As mayor, he said, he would do more to publicize programs like the Citizens Academy and Leadership Napa Valley that educate residents about the workings of local government and the services it provides.

“The bottom line is communication — we have to be open (and) we have to communicate in multiple languages,” he said. “I'm just hopeful we can turn this tide a little bit.”

Martin, president of the Napa County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and founder of the Latino Leaders Luncheon, promised to form a 15-person monthly panel to more quickly respond to concerns from disadvantaged groups — and to help maintain unity amid increasing partisanship in daily life.