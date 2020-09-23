Candidates in Napa mayor election race make their cases in online forum

A year marked by the coronavirus emergency and other crises is leaving its stamp on Napa's mayoral election race, whose contenders on Tuesday made their cases for leading a city through the economic stress caused by the pandemic.
Online viewers got the chance to hear from two-term Councilmember Scott Sedgley, one-term Councilmember Doris Gentry, and Gerardo Martin during an hour-long candidates' forum organized by the League of Women Voters Napa County. The videoconference brought together all three contenders seeking to replace Mayor Jill Techel, who is retiring after four terms and 16 years.
A series of questions compiled by the League and community members meshed with the city's perennial debates over housing costs and the growth of the tourism industry with inquiries about flashpoints of recent months — job losses and business closures due to COVID-19 shutdowns, demonstrations against racism and police brutality, and environmental worries amplified by California's record-setting summer of wildfires.
Martin, a Napa financial adviser seeking to become the city's first Latinx mayor, called his campaign a direct response to the sudden headwinds of the last six months, chief among them COVID-19.
“When I decided to run, it was because I saw this financial crisis coming,” he said. “No offense, but I didn't think other candidates were qualified to take on these new challenges. This is not the same old thing; we have to create a new normal.”
It is especially crucial to support those groups that have been under greater stress both before and during the coronavirus outbreak, said Martin — working families unable to find affordable housing close to their Napa jobs, and a Latino community that has been hit especially hard by COVID-19 cases.
Sedgley, Napa's longest-serving official in this year's city elections, asked voters to rely on his deep experience in public service — 30 years with the Napa Fire Department, a stint on the Napa Valley Unified School District board and two council terms.
“I've built trust at all levels, with nonprofits, foundations and civic groups,” he said during the forum, which the League staged virtually because of county social-distancing rules during the pandemic. “In my time with the Napa Fire Department, I've experienced working under pressure, in floods, fires, earthquakes — and now this pandemic. (I've shown) preparedness and experience and a community that trusts me, from workers to leaders in Congress; I've proven that over the past 40 years in the community.”
Describing herself as “a networker and a team player,” Gentry, who was elected to the City Council in 2016, pointed to her experience operating various businesses in Southern California before moving to Napa in 1989, as well as years as a local foster parent and advocate against sex trafficking.
As Napa prepares to cope with deep cuts to hotel, sales and other revenue during the pandemic, Gentry pledged to oppose putting too heavy a burden for the recovery on taxpayers. “We're taxed enough already, and I don't want to see us put more taxes on the backs of our community,” she said.
Answering questions about Napa's response to this year's anti-racism demonstrations — which included a city declaration classifying systemic discrimination as a public health crisis — Sedgley pointed to more and deeper city outreach to residents as a key to making all Napans feel included and taken into account. As mayor, he said, he would do more to publicize programs like the Citizens Academy and Leadership Napa Valley that educate residents about the workings of local government and the services it provides.
“The bottom line is communication — we have to be open (and) we have to communicate in multiple languages,” he said. “I'm just hopeful we can turn this tide a little bit.”
Martin, president of the Napa County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and founder of the Latino Leaders Luncheon, promised to form a 15-person monthly panel to more quickly respond to concerns from disadvantaged groups — and to help maintain unity amid increasing partisanship in daily life.
“Divisiveness is leaking in from the national level,” he said. “This isn't brand new; it's something that's been festering for a long time and now is the time to address it. … it sounds harsh, but we have to make sure everything we do is for everybody's purpose, and not just for a few. A resolution is great, but we have to do more.”
Gentry devoted more of her time on the topic of vulnerable groups to discussing Napa's homeless community — pointing to her fundraising for food, shelter and Salvation Army activities — and sought to give most of her townsfolk the benefit of the doubt.
“I feel that people in this community are welcoming and embracing,” she said. “To me, the majority of people are very interested in getting along and building teams. I look forward to building collaboration and teams, putting people together who are opposites, in pods, in rooms, and talk about moving the barrier and breaking the glass ceiling. … I say if you can do it, you can do it, and I believe we can work together, team together and be our best selves.”
All three mayor hopefuls cautioned Napans to prepare for hard work in deciding how to maintain city services amid falling revenue in the pandemic's wake — and largely rebuffed a question asking whether Napa should pursue a no-growth policy.
Tourism's growth “has brought other issues, but it's been the main breadwinner,” said Martin, who added that increasing Napa's housing supply for low- and middle-income workers should be among the top priorities.
“You can say we put eggs in one basket, and I say that we're fortunate to have eggs,” said Sedgley, who called fostering Napa's small businesses the key to stabilizing its economy.
The mayor's chair is the only Napa position that will be chosen by voters across the whole city. Under a new election map created this spring, City Council members must live in and represent one of four districts, and only those living in a district may vote for that council position.
The League of Women Voters was scheduled to host a second online forum Wednesday evening for those running for council seats in the 2nd District west of Highway 29 and south of Redwood Road, and the 4th District in central Napa. Planning Commissioner Beth Painter is facing David Campbell, James Hinton and Paul Stoddard in the 2nd District race, while Renee Cazares and Bernie Narvaez are competing for the 4th District seat.
