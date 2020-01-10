{{featured_button_text}}

An unattended candle set living room decorations on fire Friday morning, filling a house on the 100 block of Ashlar Drive in east Napa with smoke, the Napa Fire Department reported.

Fortunately, the quick-thinking resident was able to use a fire extinguisher to douse the flames, then she called 911, said firefighter/paramedic Kurt Nylander. The fire was reported shortly before noon.

Firefighters made sure that the fire had not spread to other parts of the house, then used fans to remove the smoke, Nylander said.

Nylander said this incident showed the benefit of having a working home fire extinguisher in a handy place. The resident was also smart to evacuate the home and minimize her exposure to the smoke, he said.

