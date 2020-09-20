 Skip to main content
Candlelight vigil draws supporters of the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg to downtown Napa

Candlelight vigil draws supporters of the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg to downtown Napa

  • Updated
Ruth Bader Ginsburg vigil in Napa

Candlelight-holding participants joined outside the Napa County Courthouse Saturday night for a vigil to the memory of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the longtime liberal stalwart of the U.S. Supreme Court who died Friday at age 87.

Supporters of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg paid homage to the pioneering liberal jurist by holding a candlelight vigil in downtown Napa Saturday night, a day after Ginsburg’s death from cancer at age 87.

The gathering was one of numerous tributes nationwide to take place Saturday honoring Ginsburg, who in 1993 became the second woman appointed to the nation’s highest court. Holding a variety of candles – some of them jar candles overlaid with the judge’s portrait – participants gathered near the steps of the historic Napa County Courthouse holding black “RBG” balloons and placards with messages like “Truth to Power” and “Notorious RBG”—the nickname coined by many of Ginsburg’s admirers.

