CanDo’s Give!Guide returns for 2020, with some changes

Napa Valley CanDo is bringing back its annual Give!Guide for 2020, but is making changes to the process in the face of the pandemic, economic downturn and social protests.

“Many Napa County nonprofits have been stretched in terms of mission expansion or contraction, staff changes, and financial challenges. The pandemic has led to greater demands for local services and fewer opportunities for fundraising,” said Nancy Fireman, a CanDo volunteer.

“This has prompted CanDo to make substantial changes to our Give!Guide 2020 process. Things are hard enough. Our goal is to make things easier for nonprofit participants.”

Among other changes, Napa Valley CanDo’s Give!Guide 2020 will be available online only. There will not be a printed catalog. In addition, the campaign will run for one month, Dec. 1-31, rather than the traditional two-month period.

“We know that many of our donors may be disappointed,” said Hilary Zunin, CanDo co-founder. “They’ve come to count on the campaign to support year-end giving to the tune of over $2.3 million in the Give!Guide’s seven editions.”