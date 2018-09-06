This year's CanDo Spirit Award goes to Andres Cantera, who serves as an independent living program case manager for On the Move’s VOICES program which supports emancipating foster youth.
The award celebrates outstanding work performed by an exceptional young professional in the Napa County nonprofit sector. It comes with a $1,000 prize sponsored by the Napa Valley Vintners.
The Award is part of Napa Valley CanDo's sixth annual Give!Guide project, raising funds and awareness in November and December. This year, 46 local nonprofits will participate. To date, the Guide has raised over $1.4 million.
Sponsors said Cantera and three of his siblings were placed in foster care when he was 10 years old.
“Andres has an incredible life story filled with both adversity and kindness. What set him apart from the other applicants was his clear vision of how to improve the lives of others through his work,” said Camille Kaijankoski, a member of the CanDo Spirit Award selection committee.