As you walk around the CanGrow Napa Food Bank Garden, a project overseen by Napa Valley CanDo, it’s hard to believe that the plot of land was nothing more than a field of weeds just a year ago.
Each week, Napa Valley CanDo volunteers deliver a bounty of fresh produce to the Napa Food Bank as part of its garden project. Volunteers have been donating produce since 2014, but the program nearly came to an abrupt halt last year when the city of Napa announced it was closing the community garden at the corner of Jefferson Street and Trower Avenue where CanDo volunteers maintained their garden.
Volunteers donate more than 1,000 pounds of produce a year to the Napa Food Bank, so the thought of not being able to continue their mission was heartbreaking, but hope was not lost.
An email from Barbara Pahre, a member of Covenant Presbyterian Church in Napa, caught the eye of CanGrow garden project manager Karen Garcia.
“It was the most amazing timing,” Garcia said. “Covenant Presbyterian Church had a plot of land on their property that they thought could be used as a gardening space. They were looking for community groups that would be interested in using the land. Barbara’s email was wonderfully fortuitous. We applied last spring, and when we got word that we’d been chosen, we went to work right away.”
Garcia recruited Napa Valley CanDo volunteer Betty Labastida, a Napa County Master Gardener, to take the lead on planning the new CanGrow garden, which they would relocate to Salvador Avenue.
Labastida said starting a garden from scratch was a little intimidating, but the thought of helping design the new garden was too good to pass up.
“We went out there and I’m thinking, ‘this is going to be a lot of hard work; maybe I’m a little old to be doing this’. I’m just a little backyard gardener, after all,” Labastida said. “But I looked out at that blank earth, this weed-filled lot, and I saw that it had promise. I knew in a short time, we could have a garden.”
Labastida and Garcia and their volunteers used the fall and winter months to prepare the land, employing a sheet composting method that would help enrich the soil. With help from several local businesses and teams of extra volunteers, the CanGrow garden slowly began to take shape.
Labastida said she and the volunteers didn’t know what to expect from their little experiment, but they were hopeful that the land would be ready for planting in spring 2018.
“We had a work party in April. I brought seeds and plant starters, and we plotted out our garden,” Labastida said. “We planted and we waited. And what has grown in the past few months is extraordinary. Gardening always involves a little luck, and we’ve been quite lucky in this first harvest.”
The CanGrow Napa Food Bank Garden is a paradise of healthy, green vegetable plants, yielding bell peppers, chilies, squash, zucchini, tomatoes, eggplants and culinary herbs. Since they have more space at their new garden, volunteers are also trying a corn crop for the first time.
Volunteers tend to the garden on Wednesdays and Saturdays, pulling weeds, harvesting ripe vegetables and hand watering the plots that aren’t connected to the drip irrigation system. New volunteers are always welcome.
“You don’t need any experience to help out in the garden,” Garcia said. “If you want to help, we will find something for you to do.”
Teresa Reynolds of Napa volunteers on Saturdays. “I have a small container garden at home to grow vegetables, but I like coming here. It’s a big space, so there is always something to do.”
Reynolds also volunteers with Napa Valley CanDo’s Farmers Market program. Each Saturday volunteers go around to the vendors near closing time at the Napa Farmers Market and see if any of the farms want to donate any of their unsold produce. When the bins are filled and the last vendors have left for the week, the volunteers take the produce to the food pantry on Yajome Street in downtown Napa.
“Everyone deserves good nutrition and access to fresh produce,” Garcia said. “The American diet is so saturated in processed foods. We want to make good food accessible to everyone in Napa. No one should be denied that.”
Garcia said more volunteers are needed for the Saturday team. She said she’d love to have families with young children come and work in the garden.
“I’d really like to expand the educational component of the garden and get kids involved so that they can see where their food comes from,” Garcia said. “Plus, little kids can do more than you realize. They can pull weeds or pick green beans. There is something here for everyone, and we welcome the help.”
To learn more about the CanGrow Napa Food Bank Garden, contact Garcia at CanDoCanGrow@gmail.com or sign up online for the weekly Napa Valley CanDo newsletter at nvcando.org.