Cannabis makes an appearance at BottleRock, despite rules prohibiting consumption

Cannabis made room for itself at this year’s BottleRock, with outside-the-venue sales and inside-the-venue educational vendors for the first time ever. While consumption of recreational and medicinal marijuana is not permitted at the festival, the partnership signals a turning point for the cannabis industry as an institution alongside food and wine in Napa.

Inside the festival, “The Garden,” featured vendors Sauce, Left Coast Extracts, Select, Mööds and more, all of whom were teaching patrons about the different cannabis products they offer and their effects. Sponsored by “Immersia Live,” the sectioned-off 21-and-older area was filled with "cannasseurs" and newbies alike checking out the mouth sprays and cocktails. There was also a tent for the Napa Valley Cannabis Association’s fundraiser.

“This is the reality of being able to connect cannabis to food and beverage,” said David Mukpo, CEO and co-founder of Pamos Beverage Company. “We designed our products to be able to fit into a world that isn’t just cannabis, and it has such a strong place in the world that we should be able to serve active ingredients … The number one thing I want out of this is just to help make people understand that cannabis does have a place in arts and culture and music.”

Vendors weren’t allowed to dispense their product inside the venue — one brand, BEED, had to demonstrate their joint-roller using oregano rather than weed — but interested buyers could venture down the street to purchase if they would like. Due to this two-location disjointed sales technique, the vendors present primarily had their sights set on education, building brand recognition and connecting with consumers, particularly those who have a certain idea of what weed is and should be.

“The most ubiquitous thing in the world is a glass in your hand, so you don’t need to educate people about a dab rig, you can just give them a glass,” said Mukpo. “And what better place to do it than this? Napa is the perfect demographic for us.”

Representatives from Alien Labs — a brand sold at Napa’s Abide — were especially excited to be present at BottleRock, as it is the brand’s first musical festival of this type they have attended.

“We’ve done a lot of weed shows, but nothing like this,” said budtender Anisa. “We are super excited.”

The Garden will be open all weekend inside BottleRock, and the other mentioned vendors will be selling cannabis across the street in the parking lot of Taqueria Maria on Third Street.

