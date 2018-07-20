As the first few applications to open marijuana dispensaries in Napa have reached city offices, another would-be seller has suggested an alternate route – appealing to the stewards of the Napa Valley Expo.
Directors of the startup Fumé Napa are floating the possibility of offering cannabis products from an outlet at the state-owned fairground on downtown Third Street. A discussion of the dispensary plan – which may or may not be exempt from city regulation of marijuana sales – is slated for the Expo board of directors’ meeting at 10 a.m. Tuesday.
Scheduled to speak are Fumé Napa’s chief executive Eric Sklar and its chief operating officer, Elissa Hambrecht, according to an agenda for the meeting.
Sklar revealed his proposal in a brief announcement during public comments to the Expo board June 26, when he inquired about the company opening a medicinal cannabis outlet on fairground property.
The Expo’s CEO, Joe Anderson, said earlier this month he would offer no opinion on the Fumé Napa proposal until seeing a full presentation. “I’m trying to keep an open mind,” he said.
An Expo-based dispensary likely would be placed as far as possible from the Oxbow School on the opposite, north side of Third Street, to comply with a California law requiring sales to stay at least 600 feet from schools, parks and other places where minors gather.
Nonetheless, a fairground location would break sharply with Napa’s city ordinance, which generally bans downtown retailing of marijuana and restricts sales to industrial, office-park and medical-office zones.
Board president John Dunbar added that Expo officials would need to clarify what state laws, if any, govern cannabis sales on state-owned fairgrounds like Napa’s, and whether the 600-foot rule applies to a school’s entrance or its property line. The Oxbow School, a private arts academy, accepts high school juniors, seniors and gap-year students for one-semester residential programs.
City staff is still trying to determine how much oversight state law grants Napa over marijuana sales on Expo land and has asked the applicant for more information, Planning Manager Erin Morris said Friday.
Senate Bill 94, which took effect in June 2017 and opened the state to sales of recreational marijuana, contemplates temporary sales on state fairgrounds but not full-time dispensaries, according to Steve Lyle, spokesperson for the state Department of Food and Agriculture.
Neither Fumé nor Sklar had filed a city application for cannabis retailing as of mid-July, according to Rick Tooker, Napa’s community development director.
Napa has approved two dispensary applications and expects to review at least four others this year under its cannabis ordinance, which took effect in December 2017. The law originally set a stricter 1,000-foot barrier around schools, parks and youth clubs before the City Council pulled it back to 600 feet in June. Properties closer than 600 feet to youth hubs may be eligible for retailing if Highway 29, the Napa River or other “impenetrable” barriers block direct access.