Cannabis wines use dealcoholization, emulsion technology to transform Napa’s signature beverage

Thus, SipCozy drinkers experience the calming effects of CBD, without the psychoactive effects of THC.

While the effects differ between their products, both SipCozy and House of Saka say they seek to serve female cannabis users, who have historically been left out in product development, marketing and the like. In her work in the cannabis sphere before founding House of Saka, Mason first realized how this sect of consumers were neglected, and wanted to take advantage of the existing demand.

“It was very clear that there was a big gap in addressing the emerging female consumer,” she said. “[But] that’s the fastest-growing consumer in cannabis ... There also was a real gap in luxury branding, and so we felt we could really carve out a niche by creating a brand that marries those two things.”

Mason refers to her brand as more “House of Chanel” than “weed this, weed that,” and said their products aren’t for a wake-and-bake type of cannabis user. The wines — even though the alcohol has been taken out — are the star, with the physical benefits playing as sidekick.