Capt. Rick Greenberg to serve as interim chief of police in American Canyon

Napa County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Rick Greenberg has been named as Interim Chief of the American Canyon Police Department. He replaces Chief Oscar Ortiz, who has been named sheriff to replace the retiring Sheriff John Robertson.

Greenberg will assume the new post on June 26, the same day that Ortiz formally becomes sheriff.

“The City of American Canyon holds a special place in my heart; my grandparents were residents for many years, and I have great childhood memories there,” Greenberg said in a release announcing his appointment. “The officers in American Canyon are very involved in the community; I am looking forward to working with the residents and business community of the city to continue building on the crime prevention partnership that exists in American Canyon”

The Sheriff’s Office operates the American Canyon Police Department under a longstanding contract. The department has 23 sworn officers and three administrative staff. The chief reports jointly to the sheriff and city manager.