Car broadsides Napa ambulance, blocking Highway 29 during rush hour

An ambulance going 10 mph with red lights and siren was hit broadside during Thursday evening's rush hour at the intersection of Highways 29 and 221, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The CHP said a car going northbound on Highway 29 at 60 mph struck the ambulance as it was crossing the highway from Soscol Ferry Road to 221. Impact knocked the ambulance, which was not carrying a patient, onto its side.

The CHP said the car driver, Rigoberto Paniagua, 35, of Napa complained of pain, but was not taken to a medical facility. The ambulance driver, Kenneth Britton, 36, of Sacramento, did not report an injury, the CHP said.

The collision, which blocked northbound Highway 29, remains under investigation.

