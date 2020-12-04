 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Car broadsides Napa ambulance, blocking Highway 29 during rush hour

Car broadsides Napa ambulance, blocking Highway 29 during rush hour

{{featured_button_text}}
Napa ambulance crash

This ambulance was knocked over Thursday night at the intersection of Highways 29 and 221 when it was hit by a car, the CHP reported. The ambulance was not carrying a patient. 

 Photo courtesy CHP

An ambulance going 10 mph with red lights and siren was hit broadside during Thursday evening's rush hour at the intersection of Highways 29 and 221, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The CHP said a car going northbound on Highway 29 at 60 mph struck the ambulance as it was crossing the highway from Soscol Ferry Road to 221. Impact knocked the ambulance, which was not carrying a patient, onto its side.

The CHP said the car driver, Rigoberto Paniagua, 35, of Napa complained of pain, but was not taken to a medical facility. The ambulance driver, Kenneth Britton, 36, of Sacramento, did not report an injury, the CHP said.

The collision, which blocked northbound Highway 29, remains under investigation.

WATCH NOW: DEMAND FOR REAL CHRISTMAS TREES UP DURING PANDEMIC

SEE THE WEEK IN CARTOONS 

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Inside the Bowl: a look at a south Napa homeless camp

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News