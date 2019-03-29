Try 3 months for $3
Napa City Fire
Maria Sestito, Register

A car carrying two adults and a child crashed into a phone pole shortly after 3 a.m. Friday, officials say.

One person involved in the crash was taken to Queen of the Valley Medical Center as a precautionary measure, according to the Napa Fire Department.

The white, four-door sedan was traveling north on Main Street at Lincoln Avenue when it crashed into and knocked over a phone pole, officials say. The front end of the car was seriously damaged and the Napa Police Department contacted Comcast and AT&T to assess the damage, according to Napa Fire.

Napa Fire said it remained on scene for an hour while the pole was moved aside, wires were secured, and oil dripping down the road was cleaned.

Napa Police did not immediately respond to a request for more information.

Public Safety Reporter

Courtney Teague is the Napa Valley Register public safety reporter. She can be reached at 707-256-2221. You can follow her reporting on Twitter and Facebook, or send her anonymous tip at: tinyurl.com/anonymous-tipbox-courtney.