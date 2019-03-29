A car carrying two adults and a child crashed into a phone pole shortly after 3 a.m. Friday, officials say.
One person involved in the crash was taken to Queen of the Valley Medical Center as a precautionary measure, according to the Napa Fire Department.
The white, four-door sedan was traveling north on Main Street at Lincoln Avenue when it crashed into and knocked over a phone pole, officials say. The front end of the car was seriously damaged and the Napa Police Department contacted Comcast and AT&T to assess the damage, according to Napa Fire.
Napa Fire said it remained on scene for an hour while the pole was moved aside, wires were secured, and oil dripping down the road was cleaned.
Napa Police did not immediately respond to a request for more information.