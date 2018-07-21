The Napa Fire Department is investigating a suspicious car fire that was reported at the corner of Kilburn and Avon avenues on Friday evening.
Firefighters responded to reports of a vehicle fire located west of the Napa Premium Outlets at 11:14 p.m. Upon arrival, the crew found a "well-involved passenger vehicle fire." After the fire was extinguished, firefighters surveying the scene found evidence they determined to be suspicious and requested an investigation unit.
Further details were not made available as the investigation is ongoing.
No one was injured during the fire. The car was totaled, and fire that spread to the landscaping at the Outlets was extinguished without incident.