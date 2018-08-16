Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Maria Sestito, Register

A car ran into an electrical transformer box next to the McDonald's drive-through on Jefferson Street Wednesday, causing a small fire and shutting down the restaurant overnight.

The incident happened shortly after 5 p.m. The car's impact set the transformer on fire, but there was no damage to McDonald's, Napa Fire reported.

PG&E worked overnight to repair the transformer, completing the work by 5:15 a.m., according to a utility spokesperson. The restaurant was back in operation for breakfast. No other PG&E customers were affected.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured, the Fire Department said. 

