A car ran into an electrical transformer box next to the McDonald's drive-through on Jefferson Street Wednesday, causing a small fire and shutting down the restaurant overnight.
The incident happened shortly after 5 p.m. The car's impact set the transformer on fire, but there was no damage to McDonald's, Napa Fire reported.
PG&E worked overnight to repair the transformer, completing the work by 5:15 a.m., according to a utility spokesperson. The restaurant was back in operation for breakfast. No other PG&E customers were affected.
The driver of the vehicle was not injured, the Fire Department said.