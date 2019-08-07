A driver crashed into Piner's Medical Supply in north Napa on Wednesday morning.
Nobody was injured, but the crash took out a large panel window near the front of the store and caused some structural damage, said manager Lisa DuBois.
The Volvo SUV lodged in the window, however, was mostly intact.
"We were saying, 'That's a well-built car,'" DuBois said.
The collision occurred around 11:30 a.m. The driver was shaken up and wasn't sure how it happened, she said.
No customers were in the store at the time. The impact shook the whole building and caused glass to fly across the room, DuBois said.
The store will remain open during normal hours.