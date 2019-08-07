{{featured_button_text}}
Piner's Medical Supply car crash

This car was lodged in the window at Piner's Medical Supply in north Napa on Wednesday.

 Napa Fire Department

A driver crashed into Piner's Medical Supply in north Napa on Wednesday morning.

Nobody was injured, but the crash took out a large panel window near the front of the store and caused some structural damage, said manager Lisa DuBois.

The Volvo SUV lodged in the window, however, was mostly intact.

"We were saying, 'That's a well-built car,'" DuBois said.

The collision occurred around 11:30 a.m. The driver was shaken up and wasn't sure how it happened, she said.

No customers were in the store at the time. The impact shook the whole building and caused glass to fly across the room, DuBois said.

The store will remain open during normal hours.

Get the latest local news delivered daily directly to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
1
0
1
1
0

Tags

Public Safety Reporter

Courtney Teague is the Napa Valley Register public safety reporter. She can be reached at 707-256-2221. You can follow her reporting on Twitter and Facebook, or send her anonymous tip at: tinyurl.com/anonymous-tipbox-courtney.