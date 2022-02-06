Car runs into auto showroom building in Napa; no injuries reported

A mishap Saturday evening at a Napa car dealership resulted in a vehicle smashing into the showroom, but no injuries were reported, according to police and dealer staff.

Napa Police officers were called to Hanlees Napa Subaru at 6:15 p.m. after a car ran through the window of the showroom building at 495 Soscol Ave., according to Sgt. Mike Walund.

The crash occurred shortly after dealers had sold a vehicle to a couple and while the husband was already in the driver’s seat, according to Billy Davis, general sales manager of the Hanlees dealership.

“He was ready to go, and he thought he hit the brake, but he hit the gas and floored it,” Davis said Sunday afternoon. “He ran through my office — luckily there was a pillar there.”

No one was injured in the wreck, and no arrests or citations were made, according to Walund.