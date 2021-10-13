Car wash planned for Soscol gateway

Napa has restaurants and wine tasting rooms galore, but according to businessman Jack Anthony III, the city is “woefully underserved” when it comes to one particular service: automated car washes.

If Anthony gets his way, he’ll open a state-of-the-art, drive-through 7 Flags car wash, the likes of which Napa County has never seen.

We’re talking three pay lanes, a see-through roof and windowed walls providing an “open and airy,” experience, a conveyor belt that carries your car into its bath and service offerings including the “Lava Shield,” “Waterfall Rinse” and “Bug Prep”.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!

“We think we have something the city of Napa would be very pleased to have,” said Anthony. “It’s a perfect fit.”

Anthony’s vision would be built on one of Napa’s main gateways, at 459 Soscol Ave., across the street from the Napa Toyota dealership. He recently filed a pre-application with the city to review his proposal.

“We’ve been trying to get into Napa for the past five years,” said Anthony. The problem is, “You need about an acre of property. There are very few places (in Napa) that are large enough and have the right demographics.”