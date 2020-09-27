Caravan takes to streets to encourage Napa residents to be counted in U.S. Census

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A box truck lined with colorful LED panels led a small convoy on Sunday in a bid to encourage as many Napans as possible to be counted in the 2020 U.S. Census.

Organized by the League of Women Voters Napa County, the tour, titled the Complete County 2020 Census Car Caravan, traversed several Napa-area neighborhoods where census participation in 2010 was lower than the county average, according to Mary Booher, assistant county executive officer.

Starting at the South Napa Marketplace, the display truck - which issued a rotation of messages in English and Spanish - was to be accompanied by several cars on a tour that included Shurtleff Avenue, Shetler Avenue and other neighborhoods, as well as the county administration building downtown.

Watch Now: Burned-out Lake Berryessa residents return to homes turned to rubble

You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.