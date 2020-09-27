 Skip to main content
Caravan takes to streets to encourage Napa residents to be counted in U.S. Census

Caravan takes to streets to encourage Napa residents to be counted in U.S. Census

Census caravan tours Napa

A box truck lined with colorful LED panels encouraging Napans to be counted for the 2020 U.S. Census led a small convoy on Sunday labeled the Complete County 2020 Census Car Caravan. Organized by the League of Women Voters Napa County, the caravan toured several local neighborhoods where census participation in 2010 was lower than the county average.

 Howard Yune, Register

A box truck lined with colorful LED panels led a small convoy on Sunday in a bid to encourage as many Napans as possible to be counted in the 2020 U.S. Census.

Organized by the League of Women Voters Napa County, the tour, titled the Complete County 2020 Census Car Caravan, traversed several Napa-area neighborhoods where census participation in 2010 was lower than the county average, according to Mary Booher, assistant county executive officer.

Starting at the South Napa Marketplace, the display truck - which issued a rotation of messages in English and Spanish - was to be accompanied by several cars on a tour that included Shurtleff Avenue, Shetler Avenue and other neighborhoods, as well as the county administration building downtown.

You can reach Howard Yune at 530-763-2266 or hyune@napanews.com

Public Safety Reporter

Howard Yune covers public safety for the Napa Valley Register. He has been a reporter and photographer for the Register since 2011, and previously wrote for the Marysville Appeal-Democrat, Anaheim Bulletin and Coos Bay (Oregon) World.

