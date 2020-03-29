Caring for Napa pets during a time of coronavirus

He said he has not had any calls about dogs reacting to owners’ stress.

“Generally, the most common behavioral issue we deal with is separation anxiety, when dogs and cats get stressed when they are left alone. It is more likely they will be in better spirits when their owners are at home,” said Carroll.

He said pet owners should make sure that dogs and cats get enough sleep.

“They usually need about 16 hours of sleep a day. If they don’t get that, they can be grumpy, lash out, or even get sick from lack of sleep. With so many members of the family at home, it’s a good idea to create a quiet space for a pet to sleep,” said Carroll.

He said taking a dog for a walk or giving a dog or cat “alone time” in a bedroom or laundry room works well. He added parents may also want to review the rules of overstimulating pets with too much playtime, petting, or treats.

Pet owners who need to visit a veterinarian should call first to make an appointment. They should send images if requested.

“Pet owners should stay in the car with their pet and call the front desk. Our staff, who are now wearing protective gear including face masks and gloves, will pick up the pet. Owners can pay over the phone or in their car,” said Carroll.