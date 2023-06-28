Local officials, representatives of nonprofit Caritas Corp., and others who worked to bring the Caritas Village affordable housing complex to Napa gathered Wednesday to celebrate its official opening following about two years of construction.

Download Napa Valley Register news app today! Your story lives in the Napa Valley. Get in-depth stories from the Napa region and beyond – including news, sports, features and politics.

Soon-to-be renters of the 20 homes — split across two three-story buildings at 2375 Old Sonoma Road, with a “tot lot” play center, outdoor barbecue area and a 1,400-square-foot clubhouse — were chosen through a lottery system, and will begin moving in Saturday, according to Caritas spokesperson Janet Haney. The apartments include a mix of one- and two-bedroom units among three different floor plans, with one-bedroom units starting as low as $1,050 a month.

Randy Redwitz, chief executive of Caritas, said there were 384 applicants for the apartments, which he said shows the great need for affordable housing in Napa. “The demand is there for sure,” he said.

Redwitz described the complex as a “landmark project” for Caritas, given that it represents the first apartment project the nonprofit has developed in its 27 years of existence. The organization manages 32 affordable housing projects in total, he noted, but almost all of them are mobile housing communities scattered around California and the company has only one other apartment complex in its portfolio.

“Primarily our properties are mobile home communities, and that’s been our history and kind of our claim to fame,” Redwitz said. “But this project here today really launched us into a new direction, and that’s why it’s so incredibly important to us.”

COVID-19 pandemic-caused supply chain delays led Caritas to shift from a modular construction to conventional construction — leading to a delay in the time frame — but Caritas Village has cost around what was budgeted and close to the original schedule, Redwitz added.

Redwitz said that the mission of Caritas has always been providing affordable housing in a vibrant community, but the company's experience in Napa had led it to work more in cooperation and collaboration with cities and counties — and to build as many affordable developments as possible.

“Napa has just been outstanding to work with,” Redwitz said. “It has been a dream come true to be a solution to the city. Everybody has won in this occasion.”

Napa Mayor Scott Sedgley said during the ribbon-cutting that the city’s of the development had gone smoothly, enough to inspire talk about other potential future projects with Caritas in Napa.

Sedgley noted that the new homes, particularly with recent and upcoming changes coming to the Old Sonoma Road area — including renovation of the Food City shopping center and plans for the 160-home Crescent project at Napa County’s former health department campus across the street — will be perfect for the people moving in there.

“We have 20 new homes in a perfect area,” Sedgley said. “The revitalized Food City will be very convenient for people and there’s shopping on the other side of the bridge, so it’s just a perfect spot for something like this.”

Caritas Village came about as a deal the Napa City Council struck with hotel developer Pacific Hospitality Group in 2018. Creating new housing was a condition of approval attached to the city’s approval of a 253-room Marriott hotel Project in the Napa Valley Commons.

Tony Zand, general counsel of Pacific Hospitality Group, said at the ribbon-cutting the seed of Caritas Village sprouted for him in June 2018, when he was discussing the hotel proposal with the city. During a breakfast meeting with then-mayor Jill Techel, “Jill did not want to hear about our project,” Zand said. “She was like, ‘I don’t want to talk about hotels; I want to talk about housing.’”

Zand recalled that he tried to contact everyone he could to figure out how to tack on an affordable housing project. Nine days before the City Council meeting that would decide the hotel’s fate — late at night, and at a point where Zand “had nothing” — he took the wrong exit home and almost crashed into the “For Sale” sign in front of the Old Sonoma Road site. He had the land under contract to buy three days later, Zand said.

Redwitz said Caritas’ part in the process started on a day “when I’d had 50 or 100 phone calls,” when he received a call from Pacific Hospitality Group founder and chief executive officer Tim Busch. He didn’t want to take the call, Redwitz said, but he’d known Busch for quite some time.

“Tim immediately asked me, ‘Randy, if you and Caritas had an opportunity to build an affordable housing project in Napa, would you want to do that?’” Redwitz said. “And, my goodness, my lights went on and I said, ‘Absolutely.’”

PHOTOS: Napa County's 2023 Rock the Ride Rock the Ride 2 Rock the Ride 1 Rock the Ride 3 Rock the Ride 4 Rock the Ride 5 Rock the Ride 6 Rock the Ride 7 Rock the Ride 8 Rock the Ride 9 Rock the Ride 10 Rock the Ride 11 Rock the Ride 12 Rock the Ride Rock the Ride Rock the Ride Rock the Ride Rock the Ride Rock the Ride Rock the Ride Rock the Ride Rock the Ride Rock the Ride Rock the Ride Rock the Ride Rock the Ride Rock the Ride Rock the Ride Rock the Ride Rock the Ride Rock the Ride Rock the Ride Rock the Ride