Carly Graf, who has experience in political and social justice reporting, has joined the Napa Valley Register’s staff. Her beat will include Napa city government and community issues.
Graf originally hails from Houston, but comes to the Register most recently from Buenos Aires, Argentina, where she reported on last year’s presidential election.
She received her master’s degree from Northwestern University in Chicago, during which she reported on the city’s social inequality, criminal justice system and local government as well as covered human rights in Puerto Rico and Palestine.
You have free articles remaining.
Prior to that, she lived and worked in Santa Fe, New Mexico.
Carly has a not-so-secret penchant for trail running, peanut butter and camping trips with her husky-shepherd pup named Chaco.