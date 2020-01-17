{{featured_button_text}}
Carly Graf

Carly Graf covers the city of Napa for the Napa Valley Register.

 Sean Scully, Register

Carly Graf, who has experience in political and social justice reporting, has joined the Napa Valley Register’s staff. Her beat will include Napa city government and community issues.

Graf originally hails from Houston, but comes to the Register most recently from Buenos Aires, Argentina, where she reported on last year’s presidential election.

She received her master’s degree from Northwestern University in Chicago, during which she reported on the city’s social inequality, criminal justice system and local government as well as covered human rights in Puerto Rico and Palestine.

Prior to that, she lived and worked in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

Carly has a not-so-secret penchant for trail running, peanut butter and camping trips with her husky-shepherd pup named Chaco.

You can reach City Editor Kevin Courtney at kcourtney@napanews.com or at 707-256-2217.

City Editor

Kevin has been city editor since September 2010. He joined the Register in 1973 as a reporter. He covered Napa City Hall and assorted other beats over the years. Kevin has been writing his Napa Journal column on Sundays since 1989.