Carneros growers report first bud break in Napa Valley

It’s not quite springtime in Napa Valley, but the grapevines in the Carneros appellation don’t seem to know that.

A number of vineyards in the region, one of the southernmost in Napa Valley, have experienced the onset of bud break, Hyde Vineyards General Manager Chris Hyde confirmed in a press release from the Napa Valley Grapegrowers. In Hyde Vineyards’ case, Hyde said in an interview, bud break began in a block of Pinot Noir near the winery late last week.

“We might have a couple of full leaves at this point,” he added.

Bud break signals the beginning of the springtime growing season for the valley’s wine industry, though in previous years it’s happened as early as the end of February, according to T.J. Evans, Pinot Noir winemaker for Domaine Carneros, which also saw bud break begin in some of its estate vineyards over the weekend. Bud break at the beginning of March is still considered fairly early, Evans said, though last year’s growing season had an almost identical start.

“That’s due to a variety of factors — we had a warm January and a dry February,” Evans said, explaining that kind of weather can encourage buds on vines to open up sooner.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help We're offering our best deal ever with this Editor's Special. Support local news coverage by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.