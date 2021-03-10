 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Carneros growers report first bud break in Napa Valley
alert top story
Wine industry

Carneros growers report first bud break in Napa Valley

{{featured_button_text}}

It’s not quite springtime in Napa Valley, but the grapevines in the Carneros appellation don’t seem to know that.

A number of vineyards in the region, one of the southernmost in Napa Valley, have experienced the onset of bud break, Hyde Vineyards General Manager Chris Hyde confirmed in a press release from the Napa Valley Grapegrowers. In Hyde Vineyards’ case, Hyde said in an interview, bud break began in a block of Pinot Noir near the winery late last week.

“We might have a couple of full leaves at this point,” he added. 

Bud break signals the beginning of the springtime growing season for the valley’s wine industry, though in previous years it’s happened as early as the end of February, according to T.J. Evans, Pinot Noir winemaker for Domaine Carneros, which also saw bud break begin in some of its estate vineyards over the weekend. Bud break at the beginning of March is still considered fairly early, Evans said, though last year’s growing season had an almost identical start.

“That’s due to a variety of factors — we had a warm January and a dry February,” Evans said, explaining that kind of weather can encourage buds on vines to open up sooner.

Bud break is also often highly variable between the different grape-growing appellations in Napa Valley, which are located within various microclimates and at a range of altitudes. Bud break for many of the valley’s signature red wine grapes, including Cabernet Sauvignon, is likely still weeks away, growers say; still, the mild winter weather means most of the valley expects an earlier start to the season this year.

Growers will likely have a better sense of when bud break might start Upvalley by April 1, according to Paul Goldberg, vice president of Bettinelli Vineyards: as things stand now, he said, onset could come anywhere from a week to 10 days earlier than what might be considered normal.

An early start to the season could have its upside, according to Mary Maher, vineyard manager for Harlan estate: an earlier harvest could mean less overlap with what’s proved an increasingly dangerous fire season. (Last year’s fire season proved especially harmful for growers in Napa Valley; both the LNU Lightning Complex and the Glass Fire prompted intense concern over smoke taint and ultimately forced the valley’s wine industry to significantly reduce wine production.)

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

On the other hand, though, early bud break means growers will have to contend with a longer frost season, according to Domaine Carneros’s Evans. Last year bud break in the Carneros appellation began similarly early, and Evans and his team were forced to turn on their wind machines, which can help mitigate frost in vineyards, 10 times — “which is a lot,” Evans explained. Even so, they sustained losses.

“We were down on Chardonnay production by about 20% last year because of the frost,” Evans added. “It was rough.”

Hyde voiced a similar concern: last year’s frost season was “the worst in a decade,” he said. Frost damage can impact the year’s buds and also damage tissues within the vines, providing for a smaller crop in successive growing years. To prepare, Hyde’s father Larry Hyde said, they’re making sure the property’s wind machines are fueled up and functional.

Other growers might utilize sprinklers to negate frost risk, though that, too, may prove a challenge this year, as Napa County enters its second year of drought, Evans said. The county has received less than 10 inches of rainfall this year; Evans doesn’t expect it’ll receive much more. Lack of rainfall and subsequent drought could in turn cause another lower-yield year for growers in Napa Valley. 

The production staff at Domaine Carneros are in the process of “fine-tuning” the winery’s drought farming plan, Evans said, hoping to optimize the year's crop.

“We’re going to look at how to manage with limited water, and how to manage our vineyards (through this growing season) with the water that we do have available,” he said said.

Watch Now: Harvest 2020 at Schramsberg

Photos: Napa Valley grape harvest 2019

Most-read police briefs on NapaValleyRegister.com

Here is a roundup of other police and fire reports in Napa County.

You can reach Sarah Klearman at (707) 256-2213 or sklearman@napanews.com.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

From the archives: Heavy construction in the Oxbow Bypass

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Wine Industry Reporter

Wine industry reporter at the Napa Valley Register.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News