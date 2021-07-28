Carnival executive Corey Oakley to become next leader of Napa Valley Expo fairground

The man who will become the next leader of the Napa Valley Expo is a longtime executive of the carnival operator for the fairground’s annual summertime fair.
Corey Oakley, a vice president at Helm & Sons Amusements, will take over as chief executive of the state-owned Expo, board president Jeri Hansen announced during the board’s meeting this week. Oakley, who has overseen Helm’s business development for 18 years, will replace Joe Anderson, who retired as Expo CEO in 2020 after 15 years in the post but has continued serving as a part-time manager.
The hiring was announced after Oakley’s approval by board members during a brief closed session. Oakley will take the helm Aug. 16, drawing an annual salary of $100,000.
In a statement released Tuesday afternoon, Expo directors praised Oakley – one of three finalists for the CEO job – for the breadth of his experience in the county fair businesses, as both a fairground director and an event producer for more than three decades.
As a vice president with Riverside-based Helm & Sons, Oakley has partnered with the Expo to organize the carnival and midway at the Town & Country Fair. Previously, he was general manager and CEO of the National Orange Show Events Center in San Bernardino from 1989 to 2000, and currently owns In Front Events, a Santa Rosa event planning business involved in carnivals and live entertainment, according to Expo officials.
“Corey’s experience with fairs and entertainment production, especially for years with the Napa Expo and Town & Country Fair, make him the right person to continue the leadership Joe has provided for decades,” Hansen said in the Expo’s statement. “Corey has practical and operational experience, as well as a vision for how the Napa Expo can continue to evolve as an event and gathering place for the entire Napa Valley community.”
The new position with the Expo will be the second time at the helm of a fairground for Oakley, who was CEO and general manager of the Sonoma County Fair and Exposition from 2005 to 2007.
“His familiarity with the Napa Valley Expo is extremely valuable,” Hansen said of Oakley during a brief interview shortly after Tuesday’s board meeting. “He has a breadth and depth of experience from being former a fair CEO, being on the carnival side, and understanding the vendors.”
The auction's return to the Napa Valley Expo after a pandemic-driven move online in 2020 totaled more than $1.4 million, behind only 2018 and 2019.
A combination of life changes and idle time since the pandemic froze live events more than a year ago led Oakley back to his North Bay roots and ultimately to the leadership of the Expo with which he has partnered for years, he said in an interview Wednesday afternoon.
“I had some changes in my life; my mom passed away, and my daughter is 16 now,” said Oakley, who was raised in Sonoma County and cared for his mother during her final months. “During COVID when businesses shut down, we weren’t having events, and it led me to reassess what I wanted to do with my life.
“I’d inherited the family ranch in Sebastopol, and I don’t have an interest in moving, and I don’t have an interest in going back on the road (in the carnival business). I talked to Joe (Anderson) and other folks and it started to make sense … I wasn’t necessarily looking for a job, but it was an opportunity to stay home.”
Summertime fun returns to the Expo, in the form of of a fun and food fair that opened Wednesday and continues through Sunday.
One of Oakley’s early tasks as the Expo’s leader will be what form its showcase Town & Country Fair should take starting in 2022, when – public health permitting – the event could return to much of its normal multi-day format for the first time in three years. (This summer, the Expo mounted a separate and reduced-attendance carnival in June, followed this month by a Junior Livestock Auction as a separate attraction.)
“It’ll be important to look at what needs to continue and what needs to be improved,” he said. “We have a chance to reinvent it because it’s been gone two years. It should come back better; it should come back different; it doesn’t make sense to have it come back exactly the same, because times have changed.”
Expo directors will need to balance the needs of guests, fair vendors, and livestock-raising youth during the fair, according to Oakley – while also considering how to schedule the fair around the BottleRock music festival and the increasing risk of late-summer wildfires in California. (Before this year’s temporary switch to a separate livestock auction and carnival, the Expo in October voted to move up the five-day fair from August to July – in part to reduce the risk of disruption by wildfires like the Hennessey Fire, which erupted Aug. 17, 2020.)
“Probably all those things won’t line up perfectly, so there’s going to be give and take,” he said. “We just have to find out what the give and take is.”
Oakley will become the Expo’s leader just a few weeks before the Third Street fairground hosts BottleRock, which has become by far the facility’s main moneymaker since its 2013 debut. The festival, whose production company Latitude 38 Entertainment is paying the Expo more than $8 million over a decade, is returning to downtown Napa after it was canceled – along with virtually all other mass gatherings – during the COVID-19 emergency that began in March 2020.
In announcing the Expo’s new leader, board members lavished praise on the departing Anderson for guiding the fair authority through its severest financial crisis in recent memory, when the cancellation of fairs, concerts and rentals due to state stay-at-home orders during the pandemic shut off its revenue flow for more than a year.
“Let’s not forget how many crises we have gone through on this property where Joe has been the point person: wildfires, earthquake response, a pandemic, testing for COVID, vaccines for COVID, a 24/7 homeless shelter, (becoming) an emergency evacuation location, livestock evacuations on the property,” said board member John Dunbar. “None of that is in the job description, unless it’s under ‘other responsibilities to be performed.’”
Expo finances have stabilized since last year, thanks to a combination of state fairground funding and a return to outdoor gatherings made possible by COVID-19 vaccinations. The fairground this summer hosted a reduced-size festival in June, followed this month by its annual Junior Livestock Auction – which collectively have filled in for the Expo’s Town & Country Fair – and the auction raised its third-highest revenue ever for animal-raising children and teenagers, nearly tripling the take from the internet-only 2020 edition.
“It goes underappreciated and unnoticed because it has been handled so seamlessly,” he told Anderson, who has worked at the Expo for more than a quarter century. “Those things you don’t brag about, but we need to brag about you. That will be a part of your legacy – not just the day-to-day operations you did so effortlessly, but that when you needed to rise to multiple occasions, you did so every time.”
