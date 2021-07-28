Carnival executive Corey Oakley to become next leader of Napa Valley Expo fairground

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I’d inherited the family ranch in Sebastopol, and I don’t have an interest in moving, and I don’t have an interest in going back on the road (in the carnival business). I talked to Joe (Anderson) and other folks and it started to make sense … I wasn’t necessarily looking for a job, but it was an opportunity to stay home.”

One of Oakley’s early tasks as the Expo’s leader will be what form its showcase Town & Country Fair should take starting in 2022, when – public health permitting – the event could return to much of its normal multi-day format for the first time in three years. (This summer, the Expo mounted a separate and reduced-attendance carnival in June, followed this month by a Junior Livestock Auction as a separate attraction.)

“It’ll be important to look at what needs to continue and what needs to be improved,” he said. “We have a chance to reinvent it because it’s been gone two years. It should come back better; it should come back different; it doesn’t make sense to have it come back exactly the same, because times have changed.”