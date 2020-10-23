 Skip to main content
Carolyn Parr Nature Center reopens in Napa

Carolyn Parr Nature Center reopens in Napa

Carolyn Parr Nature Center

This mountain lion is one of the various stuffed mammals and birds displayed at the Carolyn Parr Nature Center, which is reopening Saturday after a long closure due to the pandemic. 

 Howard Yune, Register file photo

Closed since spring, the Carolyn Parr Nature Museum is planning reopening festivities Saturday morning.

There will be a program from 10:30 to noon at the center, 3107 Browns Valley Road, in west Napa, with Charlie Toledo of the Suscol Intertribal Council leading a blessing ceremony. Acorn refreshments will be served.

The museum said there is a limit on how many people can be accommodated. Reservations can be requested at cpnaturecenter@gmail.com

All available health precautions will be followed. The center will be open to the public from 1 to 4 p.m., with 10 people allowed inside at one time.

