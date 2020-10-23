Carolyn Parr Nature Center reopens in Napa

Closed since spring, the Carolyn Parr Nature Museum is planning reopening festivities Saturday morning.

There will be a program from 10:30 to noon at the center, 3107 Browns Valley Road, in west Napa, with Charlie Toledo of the Suscol Intertribal Council leading a blessing ceremony. Acorn refreshments will be served.

The museum said there is a limit on how many people can be accommodated. Reservations can be requested at cpnaturecenter@gmail.com

All available health precautions will be followed. The center will be open to the public from 1 to 4 p.m., with 10 people allowed inside at one time.

