Her Walmart career didn't last long.
A Vallejo woman was arrested Monday after American Canyon police say she was paid for her help in allowing someone to come into the store and steal more than $1,100 of merchandise. Eboni Symone Green, 24, was only on the job for five days.
American Canyon Police Chief Oscar Ortiz said in an email that police are still investigating the identity of the alleged co-conspirator. That person stole groceries, clothing and electronics, he said.
Green was arrested on suspicion of four felonies related to theft, embezzlement and conspiracy, police say. She bailed out of Napa County jail shortly after her arrest, jail records show.