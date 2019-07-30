{{featured_button_text}}
american canyon police patch

The American Canyon Police Department is under the Napa County Sheriff's Office.

 Courtney Teague, Register

Her Walmart career didn't last long.

A Vallejo woman was arrested Monday after American Canyon police say she was paid for her help in allowing someone to come into the store and steal more than $1,100 of merchandise. Eboni Symone Green, 24, was only on the job for five days.

American Canyon Police Chief Oscar Ortiz said in an email that police are still investigating the identity of the alleged co-conspirator. That person stole groceries, clothing and electronics, he said.

Green was arrested on suspicion of four felonies related to theft, embezzlement and conspiracy, police say. She bailed out of Napa County jail shortly after her arrest, jail records show.

Get the latest local news delivered daily directly to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Public Safety Reporter

Courtney Teague is the Napa Valley Register public safety reporter. She can be reached at 707-256-2221. You can follow her reporting on Twitter and Facebook, or send her anonymous tip at: tinyurl.com/anonymous-tipbox-courtney.