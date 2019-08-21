SAN FRANCISCO — San Francisco Animal Care and Control officials are asking for help in finding out how a cat on a leash ended up on a ledge of the Bay Bridge on Tuesday.
The cat was found wearing a harness and ledge near the First Street on-ramp on the bridge. People with Animal Care and Control, the California Highway Patrol and Caltrans responded and were able to grab the leash and get a net under the cat.
The cat has been taken to the Animal Care and Control shelter on 15th Street and the agency is hoping its owner will come forward to claim the cat and explain how it ended up on the ledge of the bridge.