Cause under investigation for brief power outage in Napa

PG&E

In this April 16, 2020, file photo, a man wearing a mask walks behind a Pacific Gas and Electric truck in San Francisco.

 AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File

PG&E says it is still investigating the cause of a brief power outage that affected almost 8,000 customers in Napa on Tuesday morning.

Spokesperson Deanna Contreras says power went out around 7:35 a.m. to 7,889 customers. Power was restored to some by 7:38 and the remaining 5,400 customers were restored by 7:42 a.m.

Despite dry conditions and record high temperatures expected later this week, PG&E says it does not plan any deliberate outages this week, either to prevent fires or to meet increased power demand.

It does warn, however, that high temperatures can result in unexpected local power outages. The utility says it is monitoring its system and has crews ready to respond to local outages.

Calistoga High teacher Erik Parry tests CO2-powered cars built by his students, Nov. 21, 2011.

