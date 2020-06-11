Caymus Vineyards dismisses its lawsuit against Gov. Newsom

“We filed this suit not just for ourselves but also in defense of the many great small wineries in our area and across the state that are struggling, and we are very pleased with this development, ensuring fair and equal opportunity for our local industry,” said Chuck Wagner, founder and president of Caymus Vineyards.

“We take our responsibility for the health and safety of our customers and employees very seriously and will follow or exceed all county and state guidelines. Most important to us is seeing all the happy faces of our staff and patrons, even through face coverings.”

Caymus opened up its outdoor tasting areas on June 6. The winery is waiving all tasting fees for guests through June. New protocols on social distancing, face coverings, and cleaning and disinfecting in line with county and state guidelines have been implemented. Touchless solutions have been introduced.