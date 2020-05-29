Caymus Vineyards sues Gov. Newsom over tasting room closures

“At a certain point – and I’m not saying we’re at that point yet – this is going to have gone on too long,” Wagner said of the closure, nodding to wineries smaller than Caymus that rely on tasting rooms for significant percentages of their sales and revenue.

Wagner said he had been in touch with some of the county’s Supervisors who had earlier reached out to state officials to ask that Napa County’s wineries be allowed to reopen their tasting rooms as part of Stage 2. The Governor “didn’t budge,” Wagner said, expressing his parallel frustration that the county’s wineries are still expected to comply with the terms of the Winery Definition Ordinance even given the extenuating circumstances.

The Winery Definition Ordinance (WDO) was passed in 1990; it bars wineries from undertaking any other purpose beyond those related to agriculture and agricultural processing. Wine tastings, of course, are permitted, but wineries (except those established before July 31, 1974) are barred from serving meals or acting as “event centers” – hosting weddings, for example.