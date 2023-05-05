Gillian Roberts, who lives in Yountville, was born in England. She's lived in the U.S. for many years but has special plans to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III. And that includes getting up at 2 a.m. to watch live.
Gillian Roberts will not be sound asleep at 2 a.m. Saturday morning.
Instead, this Yountville woman will set her alarm for a middle-of-the-night wake-up call — and for a very good reason.
She’s got a coronation to watch.
“I have to see history happening,” she said. “I get up for the weddings and the funerals,” of the Royal family. “I watch them all.”
Roberts, 81, comes from a village near Spalding, which is in Lincolnshire, England. And while she’s now a U.S. citizen, the crowning of a monarch is a once-in-a-lifetime event.
“Growing up in England I remember the Queen's coronation day very well, and how our village celebrated,” she said. “There were not many televisions around in those days (1953) but I did see a film of it at the cinema later.”
“And I love all the pageantry,” said Roberts. “There's so much pageantry and pomp and circumstance. I mean, you don't get to see that here.”
Roberts recalled how her mother would buy Royal family souvenirs such as books and tea cups. “I had a scrapbook and I can remember cutting pictures out of the newspaper of the Royal Family,” said Roberts.
Her personal “Royal” collection would come to include newspapers, magazines and photographs from trips back to the U.K. but also rare items like commemorative Maundy coins that Queen Elizabeth II personally presented to her mother-in-law, who was 97 at the time. Along with the coins is the admission card to that Royal Maundy service and hand addressed, with specific instructions on how the ceremony works and what the recipient should do when presented to the Queen (ladies may curtsey, gentlemen, bow from the waist).
Roberts also saved a birthday card signed by the Queen, which was sent to her mother-in-law on her 100th birthday.
Today, Roberts displays her keepsakes on shelves and a bookcase in her home.
This British expatriate explained how she ended up in the U.S. — and it begins with her now husband Brian Roberts.
“We met at a mutual friend's 21st birthday party,” Gillian Roberts recalled. “And we went on a date the next day.”
Gillian and Brian married in 1963 in Cowbit (pronounced Cubbit) which is also in Lincolnshire. In 1967 Brian Roberts received a job opportunity to work in the U.S. His employer promised to move them back to the UK if it didn’t work out.
The family first moved to southern Georgia and later settled in California, in Pleasanton, Visalia, then Napa and now Yountville. They were both 25, and had an 18-month-old son.
With their two children now grown, Brian and Gillian Roberts now live in the Rancho de Napa mobile home park off Washington Street. Brian Roberts still works in the vineyard equipment sales industry.
“We love it out here,” said Roberts. “It’s a real nice community.”
Come Saturday morning, Roberts will be up one hour before the coronation ceremony, which begins in Westminster Abbey in London at 3 a.m. Pacific time — or 11 a.m. in England.
Despite having lived longer in the U.S. than in her native country, “I am still very English,” she said. “I want to see the coaches and see them going into the Abbey,” said Roberts. “I'll be eyes glued to it.”
Roberts said she’s not sure how many other British citizens live in Yountville or Napa County itself but that won’t stop her from inviting some local friends to join her at her home for an informal tea on Saturday afternoon.
Roberts has already made some preparations. A Union Jack hangs by her front door. During an interview on Tuesday, she wore a King Charles II coronation commemorative t-shirt.
On coronation day Roberts will serve Victoria Sponge Cake, made by scratch from an English cookbook recipe. Her table is set with her wedding china (bone china, made in England), cake forks, tiny teaspoons, a teapot and a tea cozy.
When asked what she would say if she was to meet King Charles III at his coronation, Roberts paused for a moment.
“That's a tough one,” she said.
“Long live the king, I guess. May he have a long reign.”
It's Coronation Week for King Charles III. Here's everything you need to know.
Intro
With the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, at her rural Balmoral home in September, Charles III instantly became King. In the days that followed, he was formally proclaimed Britain's new monarch and now, after months of painstaking preparation, his coronation is upon us.
Heir to the throne for 70 years, Charles will be officially crowned in a magnificent and deeply religious ceremony on May 6. Thousands will gather at Westminster Abbey and the surrounding streets of central London to take in a glorious display of British pageantry.
There's a lot of speculation floating around, and some elements are still being fine-tuned, but if it's official, we've got you covered. Here's an essential guide to the celebrations -- we'll keep updating it to ensure you stay in the know.
What is a coronation?
Charles' accession took place when the Queen died. It was, as expected, a deeply somber period when the nation came together to bid farewell to its longest-reigning sovereign. Eight months on, the coronation will feel very different. This is a moment of public celebration of the new King. It will be a fabulously over-the-top spectacle attended by dignitaries from around the world and watched by billions.
The word "coronation" is derived from the Latin word "corona" meaning a crown. But it's so much more than literally placing the crown on the sovereign's head. It's a symbolic coming together of the monarchy, church and state for a religious ritual during which the monarch makes vows to both God and country.
Buckingham Palace has said it "will reflect the monarch's role today and look towards the future, while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry."
About the photo: The Royally Big Portrait, a giant digital portrait of Britain's King Charles III that features hundreds of thousands of individual portraits of the King drawn by people across the UK is displayed at Outernet in London, Monday, May 1, 2023. The giant immersive screens showing the immense digital portrait of King Charles III, will be available to view for free from Monday May 1 until Monday May 8.
How can I watch the service?
If you've been checking your mailbox and an invitation has yet to drop in, not to worry. The ceremony itself is set to begin at 6 a.m. ET on May 6. It will be easy to find on TV and on livestreams.
How long will the ceremony be?
This is one of the things that's not yet confirmed. Charles' coronation is expected to be shorter than his mother's seven decades ago. Back then, the ceremony
— which was the first live royal event to be televised — ran for more than three hours.
This time, many experts are suggesting it's likely to be closer to two hours. Coronations have stayed largely the same for more than 1,000 years and organizers are leaning on that structure, so there's quite a lot to get through.
What happens during the coronation service?
Right, so let's get down to the specifics. The Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, will conduct the ceremony. The core elements of the service are the recognition, oath, anointing, investiture, crowning and homage. The recognition is when the sovereign stands in the theater of the abbey and presents themself to the people. After taking the coronation oath -- which is a vow to rule according to law, exercise justice with mercy, and maintain the Church of England -- the monarch is anointed with holy oil by the archbishop.
This moment is considered the most sacred part of the service and wasn't televised in 1953. Ahead of Charles' big day, Archbishop Welby has explained why we won't see the King either, writing in the official souvenir program that the moment is "a symbol of being commissioned by the people for a special task for which God's help is needed." He added: "It is a moment when The King is set apart for service: service of the people of this country, and service of God."
The next part is the investiture, when the sovereign is dressed in sacred coronation robes and presented with the symbols of the monarchy: the orb, coronation ring, scepters and others. Toward the end of the ceremony, St. Edward's Crown is placed atop the monarch's head before princes and peers make their way to the sovereign to pay their respects in what is known as homage. Some historians think elements may be tweaked to reflect contemporary society, but the majority will probably still be present.
About the photo: A general view inside Westminster Abbey in London, Wednesday, April 12, 2023, ahead of the King's coronation.
Which crown will King Charles use?
The service features quite a few pieces of sacred coronation regalia, but let's talk crowns. We've already mentioned St. Edward's Crown. It's considered the centerpiece because it's used at the exact moment of crowning. It was made for Charles II in 1661 following the restoration of the monarchy the year before. Its medieval predecessor — which was melted down in 1649 — was believed to date back to the 11th-century English king, Edward the Confessor.
It is not an exact replica of the earlier design but follows the original in featuring four crosses pattée, four fleurs-de-lis and two arches. Made of solid gold, it's adorned with 444 precious stones — including rubies, amethysts, sapphires and other gems — and is fitted with a purple velvet cap and ermine band. Historically, it was supposed to remain at Westminster Abbey, so a second crown was created for the sovereign to wear out of the abbey.
That second crown is the Imperial State Crown, which many will be more familiar with as it's often used for ceremonial occasions like the State Opening of Parliament. It features a dazzling 2,868 diamonds, including the massive Cullinan II. It was made in 1937 and is a near-replica of Queen Victoria's earlier Imperial State Crown. The arches in its design were meant to demonstrate that England was not subject to any other earthly power.
Once the spiritual elements of the service are over, King Charles and Camilla will head to St. Edward's Chapel, a stone shrine at the heart of the abbey, where the King will put on the Imperial State Crown in preparation for the return to Buckingham Palace.
About the photo: The Royal State Hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II with the Imperial State Crown resting on top proceeds towards St. George's Chapel, Windsor, Monday Sept. 19, 2022.
Will there be a procession?
This is a royal celebration — of course there's a procession! In fact, there will be two through the streets of the British capital on coronation day. One will take the King to be crowned, and after the service there'll be a larger parade back to Buckingham Palace, where the monarch and members of the royal family will make a balcony appearance and watch a flypast.
The route itself is significantly shorter than the Queen's five-mile journey to Westminster Abbey back in 1953. Ahead of the service, King Charles will leave Buckingham Palace and head down the Mall in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach (pictured), accompanied by the Sovereign's Escort of the Household Cavalry. The procession will pass through Admiralty Arch before turning on to Whitehall and traveling along Parliament Street and on to the abbey. It will return using the same 1.3-mile route, with the monarch traveling this time in the Gold State Coach.
How is King Charles making the ceremony more inclusive?
There's been a lot of speculation over how the King intends to make his coronation more inclusive while reflecting his vision of the future monarchy. We'll have to wait and see, but one early indication was announced Friday when Buckingham Palace revealed that faith leaders would lead the first processions into Westminster Abbey. They'll be followed by representatives from each of the 15 realms where the King is head of state. Flagbearers of each nation will be accompanied by the Governors General and Prime Ministers. This is the first time non-Protestant faith leaders have been given a role in a coronation.
Will Camilla be crowned Queen?
Yes. Unlike the three most recent queen consorts — Alexandra, who was Edward VII's wife; George V's wife, Mary; and Elizabeth, wife of George VI — Camilla is not having a crown made specially for her coronation. Instead, she's opted to wear Queen Mary's Crown. Back when she paid for the silver crown in 1911, Queen Mary's intention was for it to serve as the permanent crown of future consorts.
The palace has said Camilla's choice was "in the interests of sustainability and efficiency" but that she was making some "minor changes and additions." Specifically, she wants to honor her late mother-in-law by resetting the crown with some diamonds — the Cullinan III, IV and V — from the Queen's personal collection.
Will Prince Harry and Meghan fly back?
The Duke of Sussex has confirmed his attendance at his father's big day. However, he'll be going solo. The palace confirmed in April that his wife, Meghan, will be staying in California with their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. It is understood Meghan opted to forgo the celebrations as the day coincides with Archie's 4th birthday.
What about Prince Andrew?
As a member of the royal family, Prince Andrew is expected to attend his brother's coronation. But as he's no longer a working royal, he's unlikely to have any formal roles on the day.
Who else has been invited?
Speculation surrounding the names of invitees continues. The palace doesn't usually release a guest list and leaves it up to individuals to announce their attendance. We know that allies of key nations have been invited. US first lady Jill Biden will lead the American delegation. Additionally, you can expect to see a number of royals from around the world make their way to London.
How will it be different from Queen Elizabeth II's coronation?
We've already mentioned the processional route and service will both be shorter. Another difference is the number of guests. Back in '53, so swollen was the guest list that temporary structures had to be erected within the abbey to accommodate the more than 8,000 people invited.
About the photo: In this June. 2, 1953 file photo, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh wave to supporters from the balcony at Buckingham Palace, following her coronation at Westminster Abbey, London.
What else is happening over the celebratory weekend?
On May 7, the day after the coronation, thousands of events are expected to take place across the country as part of the "Coronation Big Lunch," while Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Take That will headline the "Coronation Concert" at Windsor Castle in the evening.
"The Coronation Big Lunch helps you bring the celebration right into your own street or back yard," said Peter Stewart, chief purpose officer at the event's organizing body, the Eden Project.
"Sharing friendship, food and fun together gives people more than just a good time
— people feel less lonely, make friends and go on to get more involved with their community," he added in a statement.
The concert will be attended by an audience of volunteers from the King and Queen's charity affiliations as well as several thousand members of the public selected through a national ballot held by the BBC. However, some royal fans have slammed Ticketmaster over its handling of the ticketing for May 7.
The final day of the long weekend will see Britons enjoying a hopefully sunny bank holiday Monday, with the public encouraged to volunteer in their communities.
