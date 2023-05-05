Gillian Roberts will not be sound asleep at 2 a.m. Saturday morning.

Instead, this Yountville woman will set her alarm for a middle-of-the-night wake-up call — and for a very good reason.

She’s got a coronation to watch.

As in King Charles III.

“I have to see history happening,” she said. “I get up for the weddings and the funerals,” of the Royal family. “I watch them all.”

Roberts, 81, comes from a village near Spalding, which is in Lincolnshire, England. And while she’s now a U.S. citizen, the crowning of a monarch is a once-in-a-lifetime event.

“Growing up in England I remember the Queen's coronation day very well, and how our village celebrated,” she said. “There were not many televisions around in those days (1953) but I did see a film of it at the cinema later.”

“And I love all the pageantry,” said Roberts. “There's so much pageantry and pomp and circumstance. I mean, you don't get to see that here.”

Roberts recalled how her mother would buy Royal family souvenirs such as books and tea cups. “I had a scrapbook and I can remember cutting pictures out of the newspaper of the Royal Family,” said Roberts.

Her personal “Royal” collection would come to include newspapers, magazines and photographs from trips back to the U.K. but also rare items like commemorative Maundy coins that Queen Elizabeth II personally presented to her mother-in-law, who was 97 at the time. Along with the coins is the admission card to that Royal Maundy service and hand addressed, with specific instructions on how the ceremony works and what the recipient should do when presented to the Queen (ladies may curtsey, gentlemen, bow from the waist).

Roberts also saved a birthday card signed by the Queen, which was sent to her mother-in-law on her 100th birthday.

Today, Roberts displays her keepsakes on shelves and a bookcase in her home.

This British expatriate explained how she ended up in the U.S. — and it begins with her now husband Brian Roberts.

“We met at a mutual friend's 21st birthday party,” Gillian Roberts recalled. “And we went on a date the next day.”

Gillian and Brian married in 1963 in Cowbit (pronounced Cubbit) which is also in Lincolnshire. In 1967 Brian Roberts received a job opportunity to work in the U.S. His employer promised to move them back to the UK if it didn’t work out.

It did.

The family first moved to southern Georgia and later settled in California, in Pleasanton, Visalia, then Napa and now Yountville. They were both 25, and had an 18-month-old son.

With their two children now grown, Brian and Gillian Roberts now live in the Rancho de Napa mobile home park off Washington Street. Brian Roberts still works in the vineyard equipment sales industry.

“We love it out here,” said Roberts. “It’s a real nice community.”

Come Saturday morning, Roberts will be up one hour before the coronation ceremony, which begins in Westminster Abbey in London at 3 a.m. Pacific time — or 11 a.m. in England.

Despite having lived longer in the U.S. than in her native country, “I am still very English,” she said. “I want to see the coaches and see them going into the Abbey,” said Roberts. “I'll be eyes glued to it.”

Roberts said she’s not sure how many other British citizens live in Yountville or Napa County itself but that won’t stop her from inviting some local friends to join her at her home for an informal tea on Saturday afternoon.

Roberts has already made some preparations. A Union Jack hangs by her front door. During an interview on Tuesday, she wore a King Charles II coronation commemorative t-shirt.

On coronation day Roberts will serve Victoria Sponge Cake, made by scratch from an English cookbook recipe. Her table is set with her wedding china (bone china, made in England), cake forks, tiny teaspoons, a teapot and a tea cozy.

When asked what she would say if she was to meet King Charles III at his coronation, Roberts paused for a moment.

“That's a tough one,” she said.

“Long live the king, I guess. May he have a long reign.”

