Sunday was a time to celebrate one of Napa’s oldest churches – as well as the bell that has announced its presence for most of its history.

Shortly after 9:30 a.m., a handful of people young and old ascended a balcony at First Presbyterian Church and began taking turns grabbing a rope that extended upward into a steeple towering over Third and Randolph streets. Each tug produced a resounding peal from an 850-pound bell some 160 feet above ground level – once for each of the 155 years that bell has called worshipers to services, at a congregation that is marking its own 170th anniversary this spring.

The bell ringing highlighted a ceremony First Presbyterian hosted before its Sunday morning service at its downtown Napa sanctuary, one of the oldest – and most prominent – links to the city’s origins.

“I feel a great deal of pride. I know these people in my family were important to this community,” said Claire Wickens, a Lafayette resident whose ancestors include a silversmith who created Communion items for First Presbyterian and a longtime organist at the church.

The ceremony also featured brief presentations by Wickens – who presented a flagon and chalice once used at First Presbyterian services – and Sheli O. Smith, executive director of the Napa County Historical Society

First Presbyterian dates to April 1853, when the Rev. J.C. Herron, whom a missionary board in Philadelphia had dispatched to Napa, began leading services in the county courthouse. Fifteen years later – when the young church had moved into a chapel on Randolph Street – the Rev. Richard Wylie and his father James dug into their own funds to endow their church with a bell.

“Richard went to San Francisco to order a bell, which will be sent to Napa on Friday week by steamboat, the makers to put it on board,” James Wylie wrote in his diary at the time, according to First Presbyterian’s six-panel storyboard set, which the church displayed Sunday.

The bell makers charged the Napa church $550 in gold – with an extra fee for shipment – and offered a one-year warranty for their work. The Wylies continued to ring in services after First Presbyterian moved into a new neo-Gothic structure six years later, and has remained in service ever since, expect when temporarily stilled by damage to the sanctuary from the Napa earthquake of August 2014.

Generations after the expiration of the bell maker’s guarantee, the bell pealed across a town utterly transformed from the one it had entered – a world of wine tasting rooms instead of dry-goods stores, with Teslas traversing streets where horse carriages once rolled.

One of the last to pull the bell rope on Sunday was Ken Winans, who has been a member of the Napa church for only two years – but whose family’s Napa connections run five generations deep.

Winans’s great-grandfather Theodore Eisen was one of the architects who planned First Presbyterian’s sanctuary a century and a half ago. Family members remained in Napa for generations, but Winans himself was born and raised in Los Angeles before returning to the Bay Area as a college student.

Nonetheless, the Novato resident would not find his way to the church his ancestor helped build until during the COVID-19 pandemic, which led him to become a member in 2021.

“The people in this congregation are so friendly and nice,” he said after tolling the church bell. “It’s actually a relief in a world that can be very angry.”

Even as First Presbyterian’s members celebrate the history of their congregation, its leaders already are looking ahead to another anniversary – of the church building itself. The church will plan a larger ceremony in 2024 to mark the 150 years since its current sanctuary – the county’s only house of worship to be classified as a state historic landmark – opened at Third and Randolph, according to Julie Worthington, a member of the Napa church’s governing session.

For Winans, descendant of the church’s co-architect, the ceremony drove home the strength of connections to Napa that can remain even after families move on.

“It’s an honor,” he said of his bell-ringing turn. “I’d say it reminds me that I am a part of a very deep community, and I will forever be a part of this community.”

